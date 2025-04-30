Dubai, UAE – Dubai Investments, the diversified investment company listed on the Dubai Financial Market, has released its 2024 ESG Report under the theme “Resilient Futures – Advancing Sustainability Through Innovation and Collaboration.” The report highlights measurable progress across clean energy, operational efficiency, workforce development, and community initiatives, with expanded coverage across 12 wholly owned subsidiaries.

The 2024 ESG Report affirms Dubai Investments’ alignment with international and national standards, including GRI, DFM ESG Indicators, and the UAE’s sustainability vision. As the Group looks ahead, its strategy remains rooted in transparency, measurable impact, and long-term resilience—driven by innovation and collaborative action.

“At the foundation of this progress lies strong corporate governance, which continues to guide our sustainability agenda,” said Mohammed Saeed Al Raqbani, Head of Sustainability Committee at Dubai Investments. “With oversight from an experienced and diverse Board of Directors, the Group is embedding ESG principles at every level of decision-making. In 2024, Dubai Investments reinforced its commitment to ethical conduct, risk oversight, and regulatory compliance—ensuring that resilience, transparency, and accountability remain central to the Group’s long-term strategy.”

Accelerating its transition toward a low-carbon future, Dubai Investments commissioned a 1.2 MW rooftop solar system at the Ritaj community, now supplying nearly 30% of its energy needs through renewables. Emirates Float Glass improved energy efficiency through targeted operational enhancements, while Emirates Extrusion Factory achieved 100% aluminium scrap reuse and implemented eco-efficient coating technologies. Group-wide efforts in water conservation advanced, with subsidiaries expanding reuse and treatment systems to reduce consumption and protect local ecosystems.

Human capital development remained a core ESG pillar in 2024. Over 2,700 employees participated in 9,600+ hours of training, spanning leadership, technical, and sustainability topics. Career development reviews achieved 100% coverage, reinforcing a culture of continuous growth. The Group advanced its Emiratisation agenda and also maintained full occupational health and safety coverage with zero fatalities reported. Community engagement also saw momentum through initiatives like the Green Run, school supply campaigns, and fertility awareness drives.

To explore the full report, visit: https://www.dubaiinvestments.com/Media/0d5k3agm/di-esg-report-2024-en.pdf

Dubai Investments PJSC

Dubai Investments is a publicly listed UAE based multi-asset investment Group, managing a diverse portfolio of businesses, generating sustainable financial returns to its shareholders. Established in 1995, Dubai Investments is one of the leading investments Group in the UAE, initiating new businesses and partnering with dynamic entities, creating strategic investment opportunities across the region. With 15,956 shareholders, a paid-up capital of AED 4.25 billion and total assets worth more than AED 22 billion, the Group applies insight and experience to expand

and be a reliable growth driver for businesses within sectors like real estate, manufacturing, healthcare, education, investments and services. The Group's diverse portfolio consists of wholly and partly owned companies and reflects the Company’s continued focus on business diversification to drive growth in line with evolving industry trends.

Focused on leveraging strengths with an interest in establishing existing and new business opportunities with a long-term, strategic and creative approach and with an emphasis on sustainable returns and capital growth, Dubai Investments collaborates on investment strategies meeting the changing needs of the economy and the societies in which it operates. Complementing the strategic objectives and creating value for stakeholders, the Group pursues growth through mergers and acquisitions and business expansions. To know more visit - www.dubaiinvestments.com .