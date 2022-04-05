Abu Dhabi - Khidmah, one of the region's leading Facilities Management companies, has won the ‘Human Experience Management Innovation Award’ during the SAP Innovation Awards held recently at Expo 2020’s site in Dubai. The accolade recognised Khidmah's successful implementation of SAP systems to digitise technical employee performance evaluation and appraisal process.

Abdellatif Sfaxi, CEO at Khidmah, said, “Winning the SAP Innovation Award demonstrates our commitment to investing in best practices to streamline our human capital processes and experiences across the organisation. Adopting the SAP platform enabled us to increase efficiency at Khidmah by evaluating the strengths and talents of our technical teams, as well as their training and development needs, in order to meet changing client requirements and continue to provide high-impact, value-added services and solutions.”

The SAP platform allows Khidmah to eliminate paperwork associated with Human Capital processes and provides project-specific statistics on technical staff performance. The platform also allows for management to assess technical staff performance and make data-driven decisions that will allow for the continuous improvement of staff competencies and skills.

The SAP Innovation Awards, organised by SAP MENA region, recognises and honours forward-thinking companies and individuals that have used the power of the latest SAP technologies to disrupt industries. The Award received nominations from 22 companies from the GCC across various sectors in the MENA region.

Khidmah focuses on providing integrated facilities management services and home maintenance solutions to clients of all sizes in the UAE and the region across different sectors including residential, commercial, retail, government, education, and hospitality. Through providing cost-effective solutions, Khidmah delivers innovative solutions that are continually optimised to meet clients’ changing requirements and budgets.

About Khidmah:

Khidmah, with over a decade of experience and over 90 projects currently under their management, has been providing award-winning, cost-effective facilities management and home maintenance solutions to cover residential, commercial, retail, government, education, and hospitality properties in the UAE and the region. From integrated facilities management, landscaping, and cleaning to home maintenance, pest control, handyman services, energy management and many more, Khidmah delivers individual or package solutions that are based on each client’s unique needs and budget.

Khidmah stays on the cutting edge of industry best practices and innovative technologies to continuously improve the quality of services, drive cost efficiency and minimise environmental footprint.