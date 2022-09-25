Muscat: To optimally cater to the demands of a rapidly growing economy, Investment and Finance Company (Khedmah), the leading investment and services company in the Sultanate, has signed an agreement with Muscat Bay to offer billing, collection and debt factoring services for its units. Saud Al Siyabi, the Chief Operating Officer signed on behalf of OIFC Khedmah, whereas Abdullah Ali Al Nasseri, Vice President – Customer Experience represented Muscat Bay. The signing ceremony took place at OIFC Khedmah’s main office.

“Our partnership with Muscat Bay will enable us to provide a wider range of services to our customers. Khedmah offers tailor-made solutions to digitalise and streamline other businesses' day-to-day operations with a customer-first approach. Businesses can reduce time, improve efficiency and experience seamless billing and collections by using the Khedmah app and website. The capabilities of our digital products will continue to be enhanced as we develop more features. This will help businesses in their growth journeys,” said Al Siyabi.

Under the agreement, Muscat Bay will receive water-reading services from Khedmah, including assessing the condition of various meters, issuing and distributing bills, collecting debts, disconnecting and reconnecting services, transferring accounts and calculating water consumption and losses for all buildings, services and assets. Furthermore, it will provide water consumption billing services for occupied and unoccupied residential units, project buildings, Muscat Bay offices, utility and service areas, retail areas, hospitality, staff accommodations and all other outlets of water consumption.

Through OIFC’s strong network of 68 branches spread throughout the country, its well-equipped kiosks and other digital platforms which include the popular Khedmah app, customers can easily pay their electricity, water and telephone bills, recharge their phones, and also pay their electricity prepaid meter bills. In addition, customers can make payments to the Public Authority for Social Insurance (PASI) and recharge any entertainment subscription. With features that highlight OIFC’s customer service standards, the Khedmah App is easy to download and simple to use, helping to promote the concept of a paperless payment system within the country. As a unified platform that offers a bouquet of services catering to both nationals and residents, Khedmah has been deploying comprehensive, goal-based plans that promote social inclusivity, drive sustainability and focus on innovation in services.

Established in 1979, OIFC is one of the leading investment and services companies that specialises in billing and collection for electricity, water and telecom services in the Sultanate. Through its innumerable efforts, the company has upheld excellence in its operations, demonstrated increased emphasis on further enhancing its customer service and reiterated its position as a keen advocate of digitalisation.

