Muscat: In line with its ongoing commitment to employee well-being, Oman Investment and Finance Company (OIFC) – Khedmah, a leader in electronic payment and collection services in the Sultanate of Oman, hosted a staff health seminar in collaboration with renowned healthcare provider KIMS. The seminar provided essential health check-ups and aimed to raise awareness about key health issues. This initiative aligns with the company’s vision of creating a healthy work environment that enhances productivity and motivates employees to be more active and successful in their roles.

The seminar offered vital health screenings, including diabetes tests, blood pressure checks, and eye exams, giving employees the opportunity to receive immediate health assessments. It also emphasized the importance of prevention and early detection in maintaining and improving overall health. The session also provided employees with valuable strategies for managing work-related stress in a more positive and effective way.

Commenting on the initiative, Mohammed Saif Al Toqi, Senior Manager of People & Organizational Development at Oman Investment and Finance Company – Khedmah, stated, “This initiative reflects the company’s ongoing commitment to fostering a healthy work culture and our continuous efforts to provide the best opportunities and support for our employees, ensuring their health and wellbeing. We remain dedicated to cultivating a work environment that supports a balance between work and personal life.”

Oman Investment and Finance Company (Khedmah) believes in the importance of continuously monitoring its employees' health, viewing it as an integral part of the healthy work culture the company aims to promote. Through these seminars and training programs, the company aims to equip its employees with the necessary tools and strategies to promote continuous growth in both their personal and professional lives.

It is also noteworthy that Oman Investment and Finance Company (Khedmah) has been a leader in billing and collection services in the Sultanate of Oman for over 40 years. The company provides a central hub for customers to pay various bills, including electricity, water, communications, traffic fines, vehicle insurance, entertainment channel subscriptions, charity donations, and many other services. These services are available through the company’s branch network, covering most regions and states in Oman, as well as its electronic platforms, including the Khedmah app and website.

Continuing its distinguished legacy, Oman Investment and Finance Company (Khedmah) sets new standards, emphasizing the wellbeing of its employees. The company encourages other organizations in Oman to adopt healthy and sustainable work environments that contribute to overall growth and prosperity. This approach not only enhances the company's reputation but also reflects its commitment to fostering productivity while maintaining a balance in its employees' lives.