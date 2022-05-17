With an eye toward enhancing its contribution to areas which are related to community service and charitable support, Oman Investment and Finance Company (OIFC), ‘Khedmah’, has provided its annual financial contribution to the Omani Charity Organisation (OCO). This comes under Khedmah's cooperation agreement with OCO to support local charitable work. The agreement aims to provide financial support for a number of initiatives implemented by the OCO in the Sultanate.

The collaboration also serves Khedmah’s social responsibility initiatives (CSR) commitment that it provides to the community in order to advance social and economic development. This initiative reflects its efforts to expand cooperation with charities which are seeking to assist insolvent individuals and families.

Under the terms of the MoU, the OCO shall disburse this contribution to its support programmes, in accordance with its determined conditions. These include providing support for a number of insolvent families in Oman and select emergency cases that require financial aid.

Said bin Ahmed Safrar, Chief Executive Officer, OIFC, said, “We are committed to renewing and expanding our cooperation with various entities to provide diverse initiatives to support eligible segments, believing in the important role that charities and organizations play in evolving sustainable development within communities and their active participation in empowering individuals and families to balance the community. This is a well-established aspect of our corporate social responsibility goals, which the board of directors and staff endorse. As a result, we are deeply rooted in our values of giving and working together to overcome challenges. This agreement also highlights Khedmah's acknowledgement of the Omani Charity Organization's important role in promoting charitable efforts and assisting those in need.”

For the last four decades, OIFC has been one of the leading Investment and services companies and specialises in billing, collection and debt factoring for electricity, water and telecom services across its 68 branch network in the Sultanate. It serves as a central point for customers to pay all electricity, water and communications bills, and payment of the benefits of the Public Authority for Social Insurance. The company also provides prepaid recharge of telephone and electricity connections, as well as renewing subscriptions of recreational and entertainment digital platforms.

