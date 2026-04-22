Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates – Khazna Data Centers, a global leader in critical AI infrastructure, today announced that its DXB8 facility in Dubai has been awarded the Zero Waste Certification by SCS Global Services, one of the world’s leading third-party sustainability certification bodies. DXB8 is the first data center globally to achieve this certification.

The certification verifies that the DXB8 facility (excluding IT waste from data halls) has achieved 99.55% waste diversion from landfill over a 12‑month audited period, reflecting rigorous operational controls, disciplined waste segregation, and responsible end‑of‑life management across the site. The independent, third-party audit confirms that the vast majority of waste generated at the facility is diverted through recycling, bottle reuse programs with vendors, resale, and composting, as well as other approved recovery pathways for residual materials, in line with recognized waste-hierarchy best practice.

“This certification is an important milestone in our sustainability journey,” said Elisabetta Baronio, Director – ESG, Khazna Data Centers. “Achieving Zero Waste status is not about a single initiative. It is the result of consistent operational discipline, strong partnerships across our supply chain, and a culture that prioritizes environmental responsibility alongside performance and reliability.”

The certification to the SCS Standard for Zero Waste (SCS-110) was awarded following a comprehensive assessment that reviewed all waste generated by the facility excluding tenant IT waste in data halls (white space). It demonstrates not only the quantity of waste diverted from landfill, but also the strength of the underlying systems, governance, disciplined workplace culture, and continuous improvement processes that drive sustained, long-term waste reduction. For mission‑critical infrastructure such as data centers, where scale, uptime, and complexity present unique sustainability challenges, this level of performance is both rare and meaningful.

The achievement at DXB8 reflects Khazna’s broader ESG strategy, which integrates sustainability into the design, construction, and operation of its facilities worldwide. From resource‑efficient construction and advanced cooling technologies to responsible materials management and operational excellence, Khazna continues to embed environmental stewardship into the core of its growth.

As demand for digital and AI‑ready infrastructure accelerates, Khazna remains committed to enabling the digital economy responsibly by delivering resilient, sovereign-ready data centers, while reducing environmental impact and supporting national and global sustainability objectives.

About Khazna Data Centers

As one of the fastest growing hyperscale data center platforms globally, Khazna Data Centers enables the growth of artificial intelligence (AI) and digital economies by delivering advanced infrastructure with unparalleled energy efficiency. Khazna is at the forefront of data center technology, pioneering solutions that combine innovation, resiliency, and sustainability. Khazna empowers governments, businesses, and societies to thrive in the digital age with data centers that are designed to handle the high-density computing requirements essential for the next-generation, AI-powered applications powering the future economy.