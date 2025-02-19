In a milestone towards advancing innovative and sustainable industry solutions, Khansaheb Industries, a leading energy-efficient HVAC provider, has partnered with 75F to integrate its ground-breaking IoT and smart automation technologies

In celebration of this strategic collaboration, key stakeholders and industry leaders were invited to an exclusive signing ceremony in Khansaheb Group Head Office on February 4th, 2025

Dubai, UAE: The renowned provider of energy-efficient products and technologies, Khansaheb Industries (KIND), a subsidiary of the esteemed Khansaheb Group, has embarked on an exciting new chapter through a new partnership with 75F Middle East Trading LLC, a 100% subsidiary of 75F Inc. USA and a global pioneer in IoT-driven building management systems offering predictive and proactive building intelligence.

Under this partnership, 75F will integrate its cutting-edge IoT and smart automation solutions to further enhance Khansaheb’s Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning (HVAC) systems, focusing on energy savings, comfort, and centralized control. The collaboration was celebrated with an official signing ceremony, which took place on 4th February 2025, bringing together key industry figures and representatives from both companies.

Held in Khansaheb Group’s Head Office, the highly successful signing ceremony marked a huge step in sustainable industrial products. At the event, VIPs, senior leadership teams, and key stakeholders were given insight into what this ground-breaking partnership entailed. Additionally, Mr. Abdulrahman Khansaheb, Managing Director of Khansaheb Industries and Khansaheb Group, and Gaurav Burman, Managing Director for APAC Operations of 75F, shared their vision for the collaboration and its role in shaping the future of energy-efficient solutions.

Khansaheb Group is a diversified company of dynamic businesses established in 1935, serving a million customers every year and shaping the UAE’s ever-changing landscape for almost nine decades. Contributing at the forefront of the UAE’s rise and development, the Khansaheb Group has been building the nation’s iconic landmarks, continuously innovating and expanding for increasing impact, uplifting people’s lives every day. Its subsidiary businesses operate across a wide range of key industries, including Construction, Engineering, Facility Management and Property Management, Innovative Sustainable Solutions, F&B, Lifestyle Centres, and Training and Healthcare. Towards having a long-term positive impact, the company combats environmental issues, social challenges, and economic pressures that are rapidly changing the business landscape in the UAE.

KIND offers customized managed services such as FM consulting, QHSE services, waste & energy management, and stock & supplies management, managing single to multiple properties of any scale and type. Its market interest include commercial spaces, retrofitting, high-end residential, education, healthcare, leisure, and hospitality. Renowned for offering solutions that drive both energy savings, KIND is also the longest-standing contractor in the UAE, providing a comprehensive range of high-quality construction services and managing single to multiple properties of any scale and type.

The Collaboration

Through this collaboration, 75F will enhance Khansaheb Industries’ HVAC systems with its advanced IoT-driven technology. The integration will include a Central Control Unit (CCU) to connect and manage HVAC equipment, Smart Nodes (SN) for precise zone-level temperature and airflow regulation, and a Connect Module to seamlessly interface with existing components. Additionally, 75F’s Facilisight cloud-based platform will enable real-time monitoring and analytics, while Dynamic Airflow Balancing (DAB) and energy monitoring tools will optimise airflow, improve indoor air quality, and drive significant energy efficiency gains.

This advanced IoT-driven HVAC technology offers seamless scalability and effortless integration with existing infrastructure, ensuring a smooth installation, configuration, and commissioning process. With a four-year post-warranty maintenance service plan, businesses can enjoy long-term reliability and support. Additionally, mobile and web app-based controls provide real-time access to custom dashboards, energy efficiency tracking, and instant alerts, making system management more convenient and responsive than ever.

The 75F–KIND partnership is set to drive the promotion of advanced building automation and energy-efficiency solutions across the commercial building sector. With its strong regional presence, KIND is a trusted distributor of innovative, high-quality, and sustainable HVAC products in the UAE. KIND also has a global presence, with notable projects across the UAE and abroad and operates at the cutting edge of the HVAC industry. The company’s flagship HVAC solution, Spiralite®, complemented by LG’s suite of advanced products provides integrated and advanced solutions to clients. Spiralite® is a revolutionary insulated non-metallic ductwork that offers significant operational and environmental benefits. KIND’s partnership with LG Electronics has led in enhancing its HVAC product range, helping improve indoor air quality and energy efficiency through advanced technology and reliable service. The company ensures its customers receive efficient, sustainable cooling solutions with optimal performance and lower operating costs

Mr. Abdulrahman Khansaheb, Managing Director of Khansaheb Industries and Khansaheb Group, said, ‘Khansaheb Industries is dedicated to creating solutions and services that transform businesses, and we have pioneered that impact in the healthy indoor spaces and high quality indoor air. Our partnership with 75F is the latest step towards that, and towards our continued strides and commitment for a sustainable future for all.’

Mr. Gaurav Burman, Managing Director of APAC Operations at 75F, pointed out that the UAE HVAC market was valued at approximately USD 5.20 billion in 2023. He also mentioned that, according to research, the market is projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.10% between 2024 and 2032, potentially reaching USD 7.47 billion by 2032, driven by retrofit, greenfield, and refurbishment projects. As demand for energy-efficient HVAC systems continues to rise, it is fuelling the growth of the industry. Through their partnership, 75F and Khansaheb Industries aim to enhance building performance and sustainability across the Middle East. Burman stressed that addressing energy waste and the need for automation is crucial to tackling climate change. With the UAE’s energy costs ranking among the highest globally, this collaboration seeks to not only deliver innovative technological solutions but also drive significant change in global energy practices.

About Khansaheb Industries

Khansaheb Industries draws on nine decades of expertise to bring innovative, energy-efficient solutions to global markets. With a focus on high-quality products that enhance sustainability and reduce costs, the company delivers advanced technologies designed for long-term efficiency. As the owner of Spiralite®, a patented insulated non-metallic HVAC ductwork system, Khansaheb Industries has introduced its pioneering solutions to prestigious projects across the UAE and internationally, including the UK, Ireland, Spain, and Singapore.

About 75F

75F is a leading provider of IoT-based Building Management Systems, offering a turnkey, vertically integrated solution that is more affordable and easier to deploy than any other system on the market. By combining IoT, Cloud Computing, and Machine Learning, 75F delivers data-driven, proactive intelligence and control for optimizing HVAC and lighting systems. Backed by top investors in the energy and technology sectors, 75F’s mission is to enhance occupant productivity through improved comfort and indoor air quality, while driving energy savings and environmental sustainability. To learn more, visit www.75f.io. Additionally, 75F offers Saffron AI, the world’s first AI platform for commercial buildings, enabling users to manage their building from their mobile device. This advanced AI technology transforms smart building management by optimizing energy efficiency and enhancing occupant comfort.

This partnership between Khansaheb Industries and 75F marks a significant step toward a smarter, more sustainable future for the HVAC industry. By combining Khansaheb’s expertise in energy-efficient solutions with 75F’s advanced IoT-driven automation, the collaboration sets a new standard for optimising performance, reducing energy consumption, and enhancing comfort. As both companies work toward transforming building management, this alliance paves the way for greater innovation, efficiency, and sustainability in the region and beyond.