Dubai, UAE: Khansaheb Group stands today as one of the region’s most influential construction and engineering powerhouses, with a legacy rooted in shaping the UAE’s built environment and a vision firmly set on the future. Leveraging its unmatched capabilities, expertise, and scale, the group has recently acquired ANABEEB from EMSTEEL Building Materials PJSC (ADX: EMSTEEL). ANABEEB is a leading infrastructure company specialising in end-to-end PVC and GRP industrial pipe manufacturing. This strategic acquisition builds on Khansaheb Group’s broad and rapidly growing portfolio of businesses, reinforcing its mission to deliver innovative and sustainable change across the region.

With over nine decades of experience, Khansaheb Group has grown from its original core business into a diversified, fourth-generation family group operating across key sectors of the built environment. The company began with Khansaheb Civil Engineering, the longest-standing contractor in the UAE, delivering major construction and infrastructure projects that have helped shape some of the country’s most recognisable developments. This is complemented by Khansaheb Facilities Management, which provides end-to-end FM services across industries, and Khansaheb Industries, focused on innovative and sustainability friendly HVAC solutions.

Beyond construction and engineering, the group’s portfolio extends into property management, bespoke luxury contracting, and aviation safety and emergency procedures training. The group also serves the healthcare industry through its affiliation with Clemenceau Medical Centre and sustainability projects through Khansaheb Sustainability, which specialises in innovative solutions that enhance environmental sustainability in the UAE.

The introduction of ANABEEB as a subsidiary further strengthens this ecosystem by adding advanced pipe manufacturing and infrastructure solutions to the group’s industrial capabilities. Operating the largest CC-GRP pipe production facility in the region, ANABEEB brings significant scale, technical expertise, and manufacturing capacity to the portfolio. The company specialises in CC-GRP pipes, PVC-U pipes and fittings, LD-PE pipes for drip irrigation systems, and multi-wallpaper sacks for building materials, supporting a wide range of infrastructure across water, wastewater, and industrial networks.

Designed for high performance and durability, ANABEEB’s manufacturing facility features four production lines with a designed annual capacity of 33,000 metric tonnes. The acquisition enhances Khansaheb Group’s ability to deliver fully integrated infrastructure solutions, combining manufacturing expertise with construction, engineering, and facilities management services.

Commenting on the acquisition, Mr. Abdulrahman Khansaheb, Managing Director of Khansaheb Group, said, ‘Guided by passion and purpose, Khansaheb Group has always focused on creating solutions and services that transform businesses and support the UAE’s ambitions for future-focused development. The introduction of ANABEEB strengthens our end-to-end infrastructure capabilities and reinforces our position as a regional leader in delivering advanced solutions.’

He added, ‘Building on the expertise within our group, including Khansaheb Civil Engineering and Khansaheb Facilities Management, the new subsidiary allows us to offer advanced piping and infrastructure solutions with the same quality, innovation, and reliability that our clients and partners have come to know and trust.’

Reflecting on the transaction, Eng. Saeed Ghumran Al Remeithi, Group CEO of EMSTEEL, said: “This transaction reflects our strategic focus on optimising our portfolio and accelerating value creation by concentrating on our core industrial priorities. We are confident that ANABEEB will continue to grow and thrive under Khansaheb Group, supported by its strong capabilities and long-term vision for infrastructure excellence.”

The acquisition of ANABEEB marks another milestone in Khansaheb Group’s ongoing evolution, reflecting its focus on scale, capability, and long-term value creation. As ANABEEB becomes fully integrated into the group, it will play a key role in supporting major infrastructure projects and contributing to sustainable development across the UAE and the wider GCC region.

To learn more about Khansaheb Group, please visit www.khansaheb.com

About Khansaheb Group

Founded in 1935, Khansaheb Group is one of the UAE’s longest-established and most trusted construction and engineering groups, recognised for shaping many of the country’s landmark developments and supporting its evolving built environment. Operating across construction, civil engineering, infrastructure, manufacturing, facilities management, and property, the group continues to expand its portfolio, leveraging unmatched capabilities, expertise, and scale.

At its core sits Khansaheb Civil Engineering, the Group’s original contracting arm, delivering large-scale construction and infrastructure projects, alongside Khansaheb Facilities Management, which provides end-to-end FM and support services across multiple sectors. Khansaheb Industries specialises in sustainable building materials and HVAC solutions, while Khansaheb Bespoke Contracting focuses on high-end residential projects, including villas and palaces, and Khansaheb Property Management oversees a varied portfolio spanning residential and commercial assets.

Further diversifying its range of services, the group’s wider ecosystem includes Dynamic Advanced Training, offering specialist Aviation Safety and Emergency Procedures Training, a growing Lifestyle Division encompassing food and beverage concepts such as Pizza Ghost and Trouvaille alongside wellness and community brands including Sol Pilates and Mirdif 35, and a healthcare affiliation with Clemenceau Medical Center, while recently launched Khansaheb Sustainability drives responsible practices , products, and innovative solutions that respond to environmental, social, and economic priorities shaping the UAE’s future.

About EMSTEEL Group

EMSTEEL is a public joint stock company (ADX: EMSTEEL) and the UAE’s largest steel and building materials manufacturer. The Group leverages cutting-edge technologies to supply both the local market and over 70 international markets with high-quality finished products, creating a one-stop shop for the manufacturing and construction sectors.

EMSTEEL is committed to contributing to the UAE's industrial strategy ‘Operation 300 billion’ by delivering market-leading products to support local industries, creating job opportunities for UAE Nationals, and enhancing its sustainable practices. The Group is a global leader in low-carbon steel production and is aligned with the UAE's Net Zero by 2050 Strategic Initiative.

Headquartered in Abu Dhabi, EMSTEEL operates 16 state-of-the-art plants, with a production capacity of 3.5 million tonnes of steel and 4.6 million tonnes of cement annually, fuelling the nation’s most iconic projects.

EMSTEEL is majority owned by ADQ, an active sovereign investor with a focus on critical infrastructure and supply chains.

For more information, please visit our website: www.emsteel.com.