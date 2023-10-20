Khansaheb Civil Engineering has deployed Ampd Energy’s Enertainer, a battery energy storage system to power two tower cranes at ‘Serenia Living’ on Palm Jumeirah

A first for contractors in the region , the lithium-ion battery solution aims to electrify power generation of building sites and drive down carbon emissions for the construction industry.

The two deployed Enertainers will reduce carbon emissions by a predicted 128 tonnes over[AE61] [IJ2] a 12-month period

Dubai, UAE: Khansaheb Civil Engineering has announced its latest sustainability milestone becoming the first Contractor in the Middle East to use a battery energy storage system (BESS) to power large construction equipment vastly reducing carbon emissions.

Khansaheb has teamed up with AJI Rentals to use Ampd Energy’s ‘Enertainer’ to power two tower cranes on its flagship project, Serenia Living on the Palm Jumeirah. The Enertainer is a plug-and-play solution which electrifies construction power generation. It offers a seamless, quiet, and fully automated energy supply, facilitating the construction industry's shift away from fossil fuels.

By significantly reducing the use of traditional diesel generators, Khansaheb is reducing the comparative carbon footprint by up to 85%, utilising a system that operates at a noise level 30 times quieter, emits minimal diesel fumes, and reduces risks related to diesel handling.

Furthermore, with much reduced requirements for maintenance and refuelling, it's an economically intelligent option for operations. As an IoT-enabled device, it offers the added benefit of remote monitoring, providing a comprehensive level of data transparency, invaluable for data-driven decision-making.

Steve Flint, Managing Director of Khansaheb Civil Engineering, commented, "At Khansaheb we have been implementing our SustainAbility agenda since 2013 and this has enabled us to drive down fuel consumption, energy consumption, water consumption and reduce waste across our business, year on year.

This has in turn reduced our costs and these benefits have been passed on to our customers, delivering a more sustainable construction process in line with the national Sustainability Agenda.”

Flint further added: “We promote innovative solutions that aid us in our sustainability journey. Our commitment to integrating zero emission technology, such as Ampd Energy’s Enertainer into our construction operations will further reduce a significant amount of emissions and minimise our carbon footprint, while helping us provide a more sustainable solution to meeting our customers’ needs. We hope to adopt this technology on all future projects.”

Hannes Van Graan, Regional Operation Manager at AJI Rentals said, “We have made a concerted effort to introduce equipment and solutions into our rental fleet, which is enabling the move to a more sustainable construction industry, a reality. Khansaheb has embraced and implemented Ampd Energy’s Enertainer with absolutely no hesitation, and we are excited to support them in their current and future projects.”

On behalf of Ampd Energy, Rafat Award, Country Manager GCC commented, “Partners like Khansaheb and AJI Rentals inspire us with their proactive commitment to innovation and sustainability. We’re so glad to see the first Enertainer in the GCC deployed on a Khansaheb site through AJI Rentals. We are proud of the emissions reductions being achieved at the Serenia Living site and how it is supporting Khansaheb’s environmental agenda. We look forward to extending the benefits of this technology to future assignments."

Earlier this year, Khansaheb was appointed as the main contractor by Palma Development for its luxury beachfront project Serenia Living. Situated on the west crescent of Palm Jumeirah, the development will consist of 226 exclusive apartments and penthouses. With an estimated budget of AED 3 billion ($817 million), Serenia Living is set to be completed in the fourth quarter of 2025.

About Khansaheb Civil Engineering

Khansaheb Civil Engineering L.L.C., was founded in 1935, making it the longest standing contractor in the United Arab Emirates. The Company's mission is to provide a comprehensive range of construction services of the highest quality that deliver best value to its customers in support of their operations and ensure its joint success.

Over its 88-year-old history, Khansaheb has delivered a number of the country’s most iconic and important projects.

About AJI Rentals

AJI Rentals was established in Dubai in 2016 and runs a large fleet of Aerial Work Platforms, Mini Cranes, Cleaning Equipment and Energy solutions in the UAE.

AJI Rentals began introducing lithium powered alternatives in 2021 in the mini crane and Aerial Work platform divisions, and now offers lithium powered scissor lifts up to 28m and large lithium powered boom lifts with working height of 30m.

About Ampd Energy

Ampd Energy Limited is a construction technology company that envisions an emission free future for construction. Founded in 2014, Ampd Energy is currently operating in five regions, Australia, Hong Kong, Singapore, UAE and the UK, and soon to be available in the USA.

To date, Ampd Energy has deployed over 210+ units of the Enertainer in over 170 construction sites, eliminated 36,000+ tonnes of CO2 and removed an equivalent of 65,400 cars worth of air pollution from our city’s streets. Ampd Energy was awarded in Norrsken Impact/100 2023, AEE International Award - Innovative Energy Project of the Year 2022 and shortlisted as a finalist for the Earthshot Prize 2022 in the Clean Our Air category.

