Abu Dhabi-UAE: Khalifa University of Science and Technology today announced 50 members of its flagship Young Future Energy Leaders (YFEL) outreach program were honored at the 16th annual graduation ceremony for successfully completing their year-long commitments, underscoring Khalifa University’s emphasis on empowering youth with the knowledge, skills, and leadership mindset to shape a more sustainable future.

The graduation ceremony at the Khalifa University Main Campus was attended by members of the Khalifa University Board of Trustees along with dignitaries, and guests. Dr. Waleed Alameri, Associate Provost for Student Affairs and Associate Professor of Chemical & Petroleum Engineering, Khalifa University, gave the welcome remarks.

Since its establishment in 2010, the YFEL program has evolved into a nationally and internationally recognized platform for sustainability and energy leadership. The program’s growing alumni body of 680 members contribute across academia, industry, entrepreneurship, and public service.

Dr. Waleed Alameri, said: “The graduation of the 2025 YFEL cohort is especially meaningful as sustainability has moved from long-term aspiration to immediate responsibility. As mandated, Khalifa University firmly believes in equipping young people not only to understand global challenges but to actively participate in solving them. Through initiatives such as the YFEL program, Khalifa University continues to demonstrate how the power of collective action among universities, industry, government, and international partners could be critical to translating ambition into progress in sustainability, policy-making, technology and leadership.”

The 2025 edition of YFEL program introduced a refined three-phase framework, guiding participants from foundational understanding to real-world application. Phase I built strong fundamentals in energy systems, sustainability, and climate science—equipping participants to approach complex challenges with clarity and critical thinking. Phase II advanced hands-on exploration through projects in renewable energy, climate solutions, and emerging technologies. Phase III focused on leadership and application, empowering members to lead multidisciplinary teams and deliver tangible outcomes — embodying the YFEL program’s ethos of preparing leaders ‘who do not wait for change, but actively shape it’.

A defining milestone of the 2025 YFEL journey was the 5th Edition of the German-Emirati Sustainability Days, which showcased collaboration between academia, industry, and international institutions, featuring Dr. Martin Henkelmann, CEO, German Emirati Joint Council for Industry and Commerce, and leading industry partners including Linde, Siemens, and Wilo, with a keynote contribution from the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA). The platform demonstrated how German engineering expertise, Emirati ambition, and youth-driven innovation can converge to deliver practical, applied solutions to global sustainability challenges.

Across various platforms, the 2025 YFEL cohort presented projects tackling some of the region’s most pressing sustainability and energy challenges. They include Smart sustainable buildings to enhance energy efficiency and intelligent infrastructure; AI-driven hydrogen demand forecasting that integrates real-time traffic and weather data to optimize refueling efficiency; Decarbonizing gas compressor stations using Organic Rankine Cycle systems to reduce emissions and improve energy recovery, Biofuels production and utilization within the Hybrid renewable systems (solar and wind) for carbon capture, Autonomous renewable-powered vessels to lower the carbon footprint of marine fishing; Plastic-to-energy pyrolysis supporting circular economy models across the Gulf; and AI-driven autonomous smart desert farming to strengthen food security in arid environments.

2025 YFEL member Fatma AlRaeesi said: “We did not just study leadership; we were challenged to practice it—leading teams in high-pressure case competitions and communicating complex ideas with clarity and conviction. We leave here today not with all the answers, but with the right questions and the tools to find them.”

2025 YFEL member Zhao Jingyi, student from Universiti Sains Malaysia, said: “Expert instructors at the YFEL program led engaging classes, challenging me to think critically, especially during discussions on global issues. In addition to valuable mentorship, collaborating with peers from diverse backgrounds taught me the value of teamwork and different perspectives. We learned to combine our ideas, resulting in innovative solutions.”

The YFEL program’s early patrons and partners who laid its foundation, as well as Khalifa University faculty and mentors, were acknowledged for sustaining the YFEL program’s excellence and impact.

