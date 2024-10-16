Abu Dhabi-UAE: Khalifa University of Science and Technology today announced it is showcasing 23 innovative robotics and AI solutions as well as drone technology, during the 36th edition of the International Conference on Intelligent Robots and Systems (IROS 2024), validating its status as an academic institution that remains proactive in advancing automation and technology.

With its theme ‘Robotics for Sustainable Development’, the event marks the Middle East and Africa (MENA) region’s first-ever IROS 2024 to be held in Abu Dhabi. The Khalifa University stand at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Center (ADNEC) is displaying projects encompassing all areas of robotics and AI solutions for sustainable development in the marine sector, as well as industries such as Space, Telecom, Computing, Transportation, Agriculture and wildlife conservation.

The projects include ‘TomFormer’ for real-time disease detection in tomato leaves, ‘UTM: Unmanned Traffic Management’, ‘Lunar Rover’ for lunar exploration, Exoskeleton wearable robot for enhancing human capabilities, ‘Smart Trash Bin’ using computer vision for efficient waste separation, ‘Ocean Monitoring and Cleaning’ for sustainable marine ecosystems, ‘Autonomous Port Inspection’ for maritime security, ‘Houbara Robot’ for behavioral studies of the Houbara bird in its natural habitat, ‘Coral Reef Inspection’, ‘Autonomous Driving Platform’, and various drone projects including firefighting drones and UAV swarms for inspection and tracking.

Also featured at the Khalifa University stand are the Droneleaf project which focuses on monitoring and analyzing agricultural field, ‘Spider Robot’ for various applications in climbing different terrains, ‘Soft Robotics at KU’ feature flexible and adaptable applications of technology, a ‘Heterogeneous Swarm of Underwater Autonomous Vehicles’ for underwater tasks, ‘Quadrotor Control Projects’ enhancing quadrotor flight control, ‘Satellite Control Levitation Setup’ demonstrates satellite control mechanisms, as well as the project on ‘Design and Performance Evaluation of a Marine-Compliant Gripper’ for handling uneven large objects in marine environments.

‘Autonomous Underwater Robotic System for Aquaculture’, ‘Autonomous Driving Platform’ for developing and testing autonomous technologies, ‘Robotic Manipulator’ for precise manipulation tasks and projects focused on innovative maritime solutions are part of the Maritime Grand Challenge.

For more information, visit at IROS 2024.

About Khalifa University of Science and Technology

Khalifa University of Science and Technology, the UAE’s top-ranked research-intensive institution, focuses on developing world leaders and critical thinkers in science, engineering and medicine. The world-class university endeavors to be a catalyst to the growth of Abu Dhabi and the UAE’s rapidly developing knowledge economy, as an education destination of choice and a global leader among widely acknowledged international universities.

For more information, please visit: http://www.ku.ac.ae/

For further information, please contact:

Orient Planet Group (OPG)

Email: media@orientplanet.com

Website: www.orientplanet.com