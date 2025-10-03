Abu Dhabi, UAE – Khalifa University of Science and Technology and The Global Institute for Disease Elimination (GLIDE) today announced they have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to collaborate on capacity-strengthening initiatives aimed at enhancing public health systems and accelerating global progress toward the elimination of infectious diseases.

The Disease Elimination and Eradication Course (DEEC) will take place at Khalifa University in March 2026, welcoming delegations from across the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region.

The MoU was signed by Professor Bayan Sharif, Provost, Khalifa University, and HE Dr Farida Al Hosani, Deputy CEO, Global Institute for Disease Elimination, during the Khalifa University Public Health Symposium 2025, held at the University’s Main Campus. International experts and policymakers had gathered for the day-long symposium to discuss pressing challenges in communicable and non-communicable diseases. Through its College of Medicine and Health Sciences, Khalifa University is leading in health innovations, focusing on AI-powered systems for remote diagnosis, advanced biomedical designs, and research into precision healthcare and antimicrobial resistance.

Aligning with the UAE’s long-standing commitment to combating infectious diseases worldwide, Khalifa University and GLIDE will explore collaboration in key areas, including knowledge exchange at Khalifa University through GLIDE’s Disease Elimination & Eradication Course (DEEC), GLIDE’s Injaz Fellowship Program, as well as guest lectures and other future joint initiatives.

Professor Bayan Sharif said: “At a moment when resilient health systems are more critical than ever, this collaboration reflects our shared vision of advancing and strengthening education and research to support a stronger, and more adaptable healthcare ecosystem. Khalifa University’s expertise in biomedical sciences, genomics, and AI-driven healthcare complements GLIDE’s global leadership in tackling infectious diseases and together, we aim to create impact that reaches beyond the UAE and across the world.”

Dr. Habiba Alsafar, Dean, College of Medicine and Health Sciences, said: “This collaboration which links Khalifa University’s academic and research capacity with GLIDE’s international network. This helps to create opportunities for our faculty, students and researchers to contribute to programs that directly address diseases, while building the skills and solutions needed to tackle future health threats, thereby extending the UAE’s legacy in mitigating infectious diseases into new areas of education and discovery.”

Simon Bland CBE, CEO, said, “This partnership with Khalifa University marks an important step in building the knowledge and expertise needed to eliminate infectious diseases. By combining GLIDE’s mission-driven approach with the university’s world-class research capabilities, we can strengthen public health capacity in the UAE and beyond and drive tangible progress toward disease elimination.”

Dr Farida Al Hosani said, “Collaboration is key to ending infectious diseases. Through this MoU, we are not only investing in cutting-edge research and education but also empowering the next generation of public health leaders. In line with the UAE’s vision to be a global hub for innovation and health, this partnership will help support national capacity and deliver sustainable solutions that protect communities and accelerate progress towards a disease-free future.”

Among its pioneering health innovations, Khalifa University has developed CareX, an AI-powered system for remote diagnosis and chronic disease management, 3D-printed polymeric knee implants, a UAE-first in biomedical design and materials, Research into neurodegenerative diseases in children with autism spectrum disorder, The Emirati Reference Genome Project, building a population-specific genome for precision healthcare in the UAE, One Health genomics studies tracking the spread of antimicrobial resistance, and Bioelectronic Chips for precision diagnostics and IGenRare, an AI assistant for rare disease diagnosis.

GLIDE works to advance global thinking and accelerate progress towards disease elimination and eradication, and currently focuses on four diseases: Malaria, Polio, Lymphatic Filariasis, and River Blindness.

About Khalifa University of Science and Technology

Khalifa University of Science and Technology, the UAE’s top-ranked research-intensive institution, focuses on developing world leaders and critical thinkers in science, engineering and health science. The world-class university endeavors to be a catalyst to the growth of Abu Dhabi and the UAE’s rapidly developing knowledge economy as an education destination of choice and a global leader among widely acknowledged international universities.

About The Global Institute for Disease Elimination (GLIDE)

The Global Institute for Disease Elimination (GLIDE) is a global health institute based in Abu Dhabi that envisions a world free of eliminable infectious diseases by 2030 and beyond. GLIDE works across three strategic pillars: operational research, capacity strengthening, and advocacy to advance its mission with a current disease focus of malaria, polio, lymphatic filariasis, and river blindness. GLIDE seeks to promote integrated solutions to help partners go further and faster to achieve sustainable disease elimination.