Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Khalifa Fund for Enterprise Development proudly announces its commitment to support five Emirati businesses at the Dubai International Boat Show 2024, the largest and most established boat show in the Middle East, and the ultimate nautical destination for manufacturers and suppliers to meet the yachting elite.

The chosen enterprises, dedicated to advancing the maritime industry, encompass a diverse array of specialties.

ULTRA MARINE TRADING - L.L.C - O.P.C engages in retail and wholesale trade in sportswear, fishing clothing, and trade in ships, boats, and boards. BERTHING MARINA MANAGEMENT AND OPERATION manages marinas with a smart and unified system for members of foreign or domestic marinas and luxury yachts. S.T. MARINE BOAT CHARTER specializes in entertainment tools, sports equipment renting, and excursion boats and ships renting. Boat Rental is focused on providing high-quality excursion boats and ships renting services. Lastly, Sea & Sand Bicycles and Fishing Tools Trading concentrates on selling top-notch fishing equipment and bicycles.

At the Dubai International Boat Show 2024, these businesses, supported by Khalifa Fund, will showcase their latest innovative products and services. Demonstrating a commitment to further growth, these companies play a significant role in contributing to the UAE's maritime sector, as well as the tourism, trade, and services sectors

HE Alia Abdulla Al Mazrouei, CEO of Khalifa Fund, expressed her enthusiasm for supporting these ventures by stating: "Empowering SMEs in the UAE's maritime sector is pivotal for fostering growth across various industries. We take pride in supporting these dynamic enterprises at the Dubai International Boat Show, eagerly anticipating the showcase of their inventive solutions."

HE Alia Al Mazrouei further emphasised Khalifa Fund's commitment to supporting SMEs across diverse sectors, stating: "By offering support across industries, we aim to inspire entrepreneurs with specialized and niche concepts to embark on their entrepreneurial journey."

Taking place from February 28th to March 3rd, the Dubai International Boat Show is set to display an extensive array of international marine attractions from over 1,000 different brands, including 400 new companies, with over 200 crafts expected to be berthed at the event. This popular annual event in Dubai promises to mesmerize visitors with events and activities scheduled across the five days.

About Khalifa Fund for Enterprise Development

Khalifa Fund for Enterprise Development was established in 2007, by the virtue of the Law 14 of 2005 and its amendments, in the implementation of the vision of the late Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan. The Khalifa Fund works as an independent, not-for-profit economic development agency of the Government of Abu Dhabi for the development and support of small-to-medium enterprises (SMEs).

The Fund helps to develop local enterprises in Abu Dhabi through instilling and enriching an investment culture amongst UAE nationals. The Fund also seeks to support and develop SMEs in the Emirate.

Khalifa Fund was founded in 2007 with a total capital of AED 300 million, which gradually increased in 2008 to AED 1 billion, in order to meet the growing demand for the Fund’s services. In 2011, the Fund’s total capital was increase to AED 2 billion, and the Fund covered all of the UAE through a network of branches.

