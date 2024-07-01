Abu Dhabi: e& UAE has announced a strategic partnership with Khalifa Fund for Enterprise Development. The partnership will fuel the growth of the UAE’s entrepreneurial ecosystem by encouraging innovation and supporting startups with exclusive access to e& UAE’s telecommunications and digital solutions.

His Excellency Alia Abdulla Al Mazrouei, CEO at the Khalifa Fund for Enterprise Development, said: “Our strategic partnership with e& UAE exemplifies our unwavering commitment to supporting the digital transformation journey of SMEs. This partnership is in line with our mission to nurture and accelerate the growth of the entrepreneurial ecosystem and contribute to positioning the UAE as a global hub and destination for innovation, technology and entrepreneurship.

"Through this collaboration, Khalifa Fund's members will gain exclusive access to e& UAE's tailored telecom and digital solutions, designed to meet the specific needs of SMEs and entrepreneurs. By adopting cutting-edge technology solutions, our members will experience a transformative impact on their businesses, empowering them to innovate, grow, and thrive in today's competitive business landscape, thereby contributing significantly to the UAE's economic prosperity.”

Masood M Sharif Mahmood, CEO at e& UAE, said: “The UAE thrives on its spirit of pioneering innovations, which is most evident in our vibrant community of entrepreneurs and startups. By enabling their creativity and fostering the right conditions for innovation, we go beyond investing in today’s business journeys to shaping the future of our nation as a global hub for breakthrough ideas and transformative solutions.”

Khalifa Fund members will gain access to special offers from e& UAE through a dedicated online portal. By partnering with the Khalifa Fund, e& UAE is showcasing its commitment to empowering Emirati entrepreneurs and startups with telecom and digital solutions specifically designed to address their unique needs. These solutions are curated to streamline their establishment and growth within the UAE's dynamic digital economy. This collaborative effort supports the aspirations of Emirati entrepreneurs and startups while also aligning with the UAE's vision of fostering a thriving entrepreneurial ecosystem.

The UAE 2031 vision, We the UAE 2031, is a roadmap for the country's long-term growth, focusing on four key national priorities: social, economic, investment, and development. The plan seeks to enhance the UAE's position as a global partner and an attractive and influential economic hub. The partnership between e& UAE and Khalifa

Fund exemplifies the country’s dedication to fostering a future-ready society through innovation and entrepreneur development. Together, e& UAE and the Khalifa Fund aim to unlock the potential of the UAE's entrepreneurial landscape by supporting the growing community of Emirati entrepreneurs and startups.

Khalifa Fund members can discover and request e& exclusive SME telecom and digital solution offers by visiting the link: https://www.etisalat.ae/en/smb/khalifa-funds.html