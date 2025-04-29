Cairo, Egypt – Trinasolar, a global leader in smart PV and energy storage solutions, returns to Solar & Storage Live Egypt on 29 and 30 April 2025 at the Egypt International Exhibition Center. This year’s participation highlights the company’s dedication to Egypt’s clean‑energy transition through cutting‑edge technology, strategic collaborations, and a sustainable vision for the region.

At the event, Trinasolar will showcase its region‑tailored portfolio, including the high‑efficiency bifacial Vertex N 630W and Vertex N 720W modules, alongside the Anti‑Dust Mono Facial Module with a patented frame optimized for desert environments. Attendees can also explore the Trina Storage Elementa 2 Pro—a next‑generation energy‑storage system engineered to withstand extreme heat, humidity, and grid fluctuations. Proven in large‑scale MEA deployments, these solutions underscore the company’s role in delivering resilient, future‑ready energy infrastructure to support Egypt’s sustainability goals.

Egypt’s Integrated Sustainable Energy Strategy 2035 aims for 42% of electricity from renewables, positioning the country as a regional clean‑energy hub. Vincent Wu, Global Sales Vice President and MEA MU Head at Trinasolar, commented: “At Trinasolar, we’re proud to support this vision by delivering high efficiency solar modules and advanced storage systems designed to perform in the region’s unique climate and grid conditions. Through strong local partnerships and smart energy solutions, we aim to play a leading role in accelerating Egypt’s clean energy transition.”

“Our ability to contribute meaningfully is backed by a solid foundation; $8.88 billion in revenue and over $600 million invested in R&D during the first three quarters of 2024. With more than 6,000 patent applications worldwide, we remain committed to innovation and long‑term value creation, not only in Egypt but across the broader MEA region.”

A cornerstone of the company’s regional impact is its collaboration with AMEA Power on the Abydos Battery Energy Storage Project in Aswan—Africa’s largest solar PV initiative and Egypt’s first utility scale BESS deployment. Trinasolar is supplying 300MWh of its Elementa 2 energy storage platform (5MWh units) for this landmark project, which successfully passed Factory Acceptance Testing in Chu Zhou, China, and began shipping in February 2025. This landmark project enhances grid stability and energy resilience across Egypt and the wider MEA region.

Through high‑performance solar modules, advanced storage platforms, and deep local partnerships, Trinasolar remains at the forefront of Egypt’s sustainable‑energy journey, driving the region’s long‑term transition to a cleaner, more resilient power system.

About Trinasolar (688599. SH)

Founded in 1997, Trinasolar Co Ltd (stock symbol: Trinasolar; stock code: 688599) is engaged mainly in PV products, PV systems and smart energy. PV products include R&D, production and sales of PV modules. PV systems consist of power stations and system products. Smart energy comprises mainly PV power generation and operations and maintenance, smart solutions for energy storage, smart microgrid, and development and sales of multi-energy systems. We are committed to leading the way in smart PV and energy storage solutions and facilitating the transformation of new power systems for a net-zero future.

On June 10, 2020, Trinasolar was listed on the Science and Technology Innovation Board (STAR Market) of the Shanghai Stock Exchange (SSE). It was the first PV and energy storage company to go public on the STAR Market providing PV products and systems, as well as smart energy. For more information, please visit www.trinasolar.com.

