Ishraq Hospitality, the asset management and hospitality division of Mohamed & Obaid AlMulla Group, proudly announces a new strategic partnership with Samco Holding, one of Egypt’s leading investment and development companies. The signing ceremony, held at the Ishraq Hospitality Stand during Arabian Travel Market (ATM) 2025, marks a significant milestone as both organisations embark on the development of two landmark hospitality projects in Egypt’s New Administrative Capital.

The first of the two properties will be Holiday Inn Express Cairo New Capital, set within the heart of the city’s premier business and residential district. Featuring 125 smartly designed rooms, the hotel will cater to the needs of modern travellers seeking comfort, simplicity, and efficiency. With its flexible workspaces, contemporary interiors, and energising public areas, the hotel will provide a seamless stay for both business and leisure guests in one of Egypt’s most dynamic new destinations.

In parallel, The Five Hotel Apartments will offer 100 stylish serviced apartments designed for long-term stays and extended business visits. The property will combine the comfort of residential living with the convenience of hotel services, featuring wellness facilities, co-working zones, and social lounges. Positioned within “The Five,” a mixed-use development envisioned by Samco Holding, the hotel apartments will benefit from proximity to commercial centres, government offices, and lifestyle amenities, making it an ideal choice for professionals, families, and relocating executives.

Sherif Beshara, Group CEO of Mohamed & Obaid AlMulla Group, commented:

"We are pleased to join hands with Samco Holding, a company known for its pioneering role in Egypt’s urban transformation. The New Administrative Capital is a visionary project, and our collaboration reflects Ishraq Hospitality’s ambition to deliver world-class hospitality experiences in emerging destinations. We are confident that these properties will contribute meaningfully to the region’s development and become benchmarks of quality service in the market."

Hisham Taha, Chief Commercial Officer at Samco Holding, added:

"This partnership with Ishraq Hospitality is built on shared values of innovation, excellence, and long-term vision. Our development, The Five, is designed as a future-forward destination combining business, living, and leisure. With Ishraq’s operational expertise and international brand affiliations, we are confident these hotels will enrich our offering and support the ongoing transformation of Egypt’s hospitality landscape."

This collaboration with Ishraq Hospitality signifies a shared commitment to growth, innovation, and service excellence — and marks an exciting chapter in both companies’ expansion across the region.

About Ishraq Hospitality

With over a decade of experience in operating some of the most prestigious international hotel franchises in Dubai, Ishraq Hospitality is the asset management and hospitality division of the Dubai-based Mohamed & Obaid AlMulla Group.

Established in 2007 and acquired by Mohamed & Obaid AlMulla Group in 2011, the division is renowned for setting consistent quality service standards in the hospitality industry.

Ishraq Hospitality caters to leisure and business travellers in the mid-priced and high-end bandwidths. Its portfolio includes Holiday Inn Express (HIEX) hotels of the IHG group: Holiday Inn Express Dubai Airport, Holiday Inn Express Dubai – Jumeriah, Holiday Inn Express Dubai – Internet City, Holiday Inn Express Dubai – Safa Park, Holiday Inn Dubai Al Maktoum Airport and Staybridge Suites Dubai Al Maktoum Airport, which opened in October 2020, as well as Crowne Plaza Deira and Crowne Plaza Dubai Jumeirah.

Ishraq Hospitality has an exciting line-up of hotels set to open, continuing to expand its footprint in the sector.

About Samco Holding

Founded in 1994, Samco Holding is one of Egypt’s leading investment and real estate development companies, with a diverse portfolio spanning residential, commercial, industrial, educational, and infrastructure projects. With over 30 years of expertise, the company has delivered more than 70 landmark developments in partnership with both government entities and the private sector.

Samco Holding is widely recognised for its strategic contributions to Egypt’s national urban planning initiatives, including the development of new cities aligned with Egypt Vision 2030. Through its signature mixed-use communities such as The Five, and large-scale projects in the New Administrative Capital, the company continues to drive innovation in real estate, delivering integrated, future-forward environments that meet the evolving needs of modern society. Guided by a commitment to quality, sustainability, and smart urban planning, Samco Holding remains at the forefront of Egypt’s development landscape.

