DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES: Accor, a world-leading hospitality group, has entered a new strategic distribution partnership with Wego, the #1 travel app and the largest online travel marketplace in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA), as part of their commitment to deepen Accor’s digital presence and strengthen the Group’s connection with regional travelers across MENA.

Through this collaboration, Accor is focused on expanding its reach across high potential markets including Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt and other GCC countries, benefitting from Wego’s deep understanding of local consumer behavior and unmatched ability to localize at scale as a highly trusted platform in the region.

Accor will have real-time connectivity to Wego’s platform, integrating its huge global hotel inventory, dynamic rate plans, and locally relevant offers, paving the way for seamless joint marketing efforts and regional content delivery.

This seamless integration will make Accor’s expansive hotel portfolio, spanning over 5,600 properties and more than 45 brands, instantly accessible to Wego’s highly engaged user base across the region.

The founding of this partnership is perfectly timed and naturally aligns with both companies’ growth trajectories. As Wego evolves, and the company’s influence grows, the well-established travel platform offers a robust, scalable technology stack, and deep consumer insights across MENA, mirroring Accor’s own expansion efforts in the region.

With Accor rapidly accelerating its regional footprint, strengthening its leadership in Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Qatar, Kuwait, and Egypt, the integration enables the hotel group to capture more share of MENA travelers’ spend, and drive greater visibility for Accor brands and hotels, while continuing to deliver tailored experiences rooted in regional relevance.

Kerry Healy, Chief Commercial Officer, Premium, Midscale & Economy, Middle East, Africa and Asia Pacific, Accor commented: “This partnership represents a strategic alignment with the region’s leading travel marketplace, a critical enabler in Accor’s strategy to collectively scale its digital ecosystem and regional footprint. It’s not just about greater visibility, it’s about understanding the Middle Eastern traveler, and creating tailored, culturally relevant experiences that resonate with them. The timing of our partnership with Wego is also critical, sitting within Accor’s broader digital transformation strategy across MEA APAC, as we move from traditional campaigns to a data-rich, always-on marketing model, engaging guests with personalized content across digital channels.’’

‘’Together we’re unlocking new opportunities to really understand our customers and personalize engagement, amplify our 45+ hotel brands, and drive commercial growth through Wego’s powerful distribution capabilities, allowing Accor to reach new audiences and strengthen direct engagement across the MENA region,’’ she added.

Craig Hewett, Co-Founder and Chief Hotels Officer at Wego, said: “This collaboration with Accor couldn’t come at a better time. As the region witnesses a surge in travel, our mission is to provide travelers with exceptional value and seamless access to the world’s best hospitality. Partnering with Accor enables us to deliver curated hotel experiences to millions of users, reinforcing our commitment to innovation, personalization, and trust.”

The collaboration also paves the way for deeper marketing alignment. Accor and Wego will launch joint campaigns that highlight top outbound destinations, such as Paris, London, Istanbul, Bangkok, and Kuala Lumpur that are consistently in demand among Wego users.

With targeted messaging in Arabic, English, Urdu, and more, the partnership will ensure Accor’s properties are featured in culturally localized, high-converting content across web, mobile, and email platforms.

As both companies invest in scalable infrastructure and intelligent systems, this partnership is positioned to unlock stronger conversion, higher booking volumes, and enhanced brand equity. Accor’s premium, midscale and economy offerings are increasingly resonating with MENA’s growing middle class, while its luxury and lifestyle brands continue to attract high-value travelers seeking authenticity, emotional connection and innovation.

Wego’s ability to deliver tailored recommendations, powered by AI and predictive analytics, will further enhance traveler satisfaction and loyalty.

Accor will also gain from Wego’s localized payment ecosystem, which includes support for popular regional methods such as Mada in Saudi Arabia and Knet in Kuwait. Enhancing affordability and accessibility, Wego further empowers travelers through flexible Buy Now, Pay Later options via its partnership with Tabby. These offerings reflect Wego’s ongoing commitment to delivering seamless, regionally attuned travel experiences, underpinned by best-in-class customer service tailored to the needs of today’s MENA traveler.

About Accor

Accor is a world-leading hospitality group offering stays and experiences across more than 110 countries with over 5,600 hotels and resorts, 10,000 bars & restaurants, wellness facilities and flexible workspaces. The Group has one of the industry’s most diverse hospitality ecosystems, encompassing around 45 hotel brands from luxury to economy, as well as Lifestyle with Ennismore. ALL, the booking platform and loyalty program embodies the Accor promise during and beyond the hotel stay and gives its members access to unique experiences. Accor is focused on driving positive action through business ethics, responsible tourism, environmental sustainability, community engagement, diversity, and inclusivity. Accor’s mission is reflected in the Group’s purpose: Pioneering the art of responsible hospitality, connecting cultures, with heartfelt care. Founded in 1967, Accor SA is headquartered in France. Included in the CAC 40 index, the Group is publicly listed on the Euronext Paris Stock Exchange (ISIN code: FR0000120404) and on the OTC Market (Ticker: ACCYY) in the United States. For more information, please visit group.accor.com or follow us on X, Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram and TikTok.

About Wego

Wego is the number 1 travel app and the largest online travel marketplace in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA). It provides award-winning travel search websites and top-ranked mobile apps for travelers living in the Asia Pacific and the Middle East regions. Wego harnesses powerful yet simple to use technology that automates the process of searching and comparing results from hundreds of airlines, hotels, and online travel agency websites. Wego presents an unbiased comparison of all travel products and prices offered in the marketplace by merchants, both local and global, and enables shoppers to quickly find the best deal and place to book whether it is from an airline or hotel directly or with a third-party aggregator website. The company was founded in 2005 and is dual headquartered in Dubai and Singapore with regional operations in Bangalore, Riyadh, Cairo, Lahore, and Kuala Lumpur.

