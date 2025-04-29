Swissport is expanding its presence in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, launching ground handling operations at seven additional airports as of 1 June 2025. This strategic growth brings Swissport’s network in the Kingdom to 13 airports, reinforcing its commitment to delivering high-quality services across the region.

Swissport International AG, the global leader in airport ground services and air cargo handling, is expanding its presence in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia by launching ground handling operations at seven additional airports, starting on 1 June 2025. This strategic expansion will bring Swissport's network in the Kingdom to a total of 13 airports, including new locations in Hail, Al Jouf, Tabuk, Yanbu, Taif, Abha, and Jizan, alongside the existing six airports in Jeddah, Riyadh, Madinah, Dammam, Al-Qassim, and Al-Ula.

This expansion underscores Swissport’s role as one of the main pillars of the Kingdom’s dynamic aviation sector while enhancing service delivery for international airlines. With the addition of seven new stations, Swissport is poised to significantly strengthen its operational footprint in Saudi Arabia—marking a 50% increase in flight handling capacity compared to 2024.

By expanding our footprint across Saudi Arabia, we continue to strengthen our position as a trusted partner for airlines in the region,” says Hamad Alhemede, CEO of Swissport Saudi Arabia. “We are dedicated to providing reliable, high-quality ground services that ensure a consistent, top-tier experience for both airlines and passengers. We extend our sincere thanks to GACA, Matarat, and the Air Connectivity Program for their continued support and collaboration, which have been instrumental in making this expansion possible.”

Initially offering passenger and ramp handling services, Swissport is also exploring the introduction of additional services such as cargo handling, aircraft cleaning, and lounge operations, with the goal of becoming a one-stop-shop for airlines in Saudi Arabia.

“At Swissport, we are proud to be a strategic enabler of Saudi Vision 2030. As the Kingdom aspires to welcome 330 million passengers, we are fully aligned with this bold ambition,” says Dirk Goovaerts, CEO of Swissport for Continental Europe, Middle East, Africa, and India. “By expanding our presence to 13 airports across Saudi Arabia, we are reinforcing our commitment to support the Kingdom’s transformation into a global aviation hub. Our growing footprint places us at the center of this remarkable growth, delivering world-class ground services that enhance the travel experience and help connect Saudi Arabia with the world.”

Swissport’s continued growth in Saudi Arabia is underpinned by strong partnerships with leading global airlines. Among them, Air Arabia—a key regional partner—will serve as the launch customer at several of the new stations. This collaboration enables Swissport to support the airline’s operations across all its destinations in the Kingdom, ensuring consistent, high-quality service throughout the country.

As part of this growth, Swissport plans to significantly expand its workforce in Saudi Arabia. All new roles will be filled locally, reinforcing the company’s commitment to regional employment, and contributing to the economic development of the cities where it operates.

In 2024, Swissport International AG provided best-in-class airport ground services for some 247 million airline passengers (2023: 232 million), welcomed 5.9 million lounge guests (2023: 5.7 million), and handled roughly 5 million tons of air freight (2023: 4.7 million) at 117 air cargo centers worldwide. Several of its warehouses have been certified for pharmaceutical logistics by IATA’s CEIV Pharma and by the British MHRA. At the end of December 2024, the world's leader in airport ground services and air cargo handling, with currently around 62,000 employees, was active at 279 airports in 45 countries on six continents.

