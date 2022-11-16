Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: Khalifa Fund and the F&B Manufacturers Business Group (FBMG) have announced the final results of the ‘F&B Innovation Lab 2.0’ - a programme aimed at discovering, guiding, and mentoring the UAE’s up-and-coming innovators within the F&B ecosystem. This year’s edition of the F&B Innovation Lab will see a new UAE product go to market, which is a Ghaf Tree drink, set to go to market in the run-up to the UAE’s National Day. The drinks were conceptualised by Salma Alzaabi, an F&B Innovation Lab 2.0 incubate, and will be manufactured by UAE-based Barakat.

The latest edition of the F&B Innovation Lab was launched in partnership with Mintel, the programme’s knowledge partner, Tate & Lyle, its technical partner, Federal Youth Authority, the youth partner, and Advoc, Al Ain Farms, Al Islami, Al Barakah Dates, Barakat, Emirates Macaroni Factory, Essa Al-Ghurair, Hunter Foods, Global Food Industries, International Beverage Filing Industries, Nutridor, PureFood, NFI, and Grainvelocity as the manufacturing partners.

For F&B Innovation Lab 2.0, a total of 172 innovators applied to the coveted programme and the 42 selected candidates received over 50 hours of rigorous mentoring and coaching. By the end of the programme, a total of 6 new products were developed by innovators out of which five potential partnerships are currently in their pre-commercialisation phase, and one partnership deal has been inked with Barakat.

HE Alia Al Mazrouei. CEO, Khalifa Fund for Enterprise Development stated: “We are incredibly proud of the results of the latest F&B Innovation Lab. The concepts that we have seen in this cohort have been nothing short of amazing. This time around, we are bringing an innovative Ghaf tree drink to the market which isn’t just at the intersection of health, sustainability, and convenience, but is also represents UAE culture and heritage.”

Her Excellency added: “The Ghaf is the UAE’s national tree and is closely linked to the country’s heritage and history. It’s also well-known for the health-giving properties of its leaves which make it a superfood. We’re excited to see the future of this product and Salma’s progression within the F&B sector.”

Mr. Saleh Lootah, Chairman of UAE Food and Beverage Business Group: “New Product development is the key driver that keeps the Food and Beverage sector vibrant and in alignment with the changing consumer behaviors and trends. The F&B Innovation Lab program has been able to bring the focus to this very essential area and ensure that young nationals are exposed to this core activity making them a valuable human talent for the F&B sector. Not only have we been instrumental in converting innovative ideas into great products, we have also encouraged Nationals to participate and grow within the food sector.”

Salma Alzaabi, an F&B Innovation Lab 2.0 finalists stated: "I came forward to participate with my F&B product idea for the contest which focuses on innovative F&B solutions to challenges that F&B companies encounter. My idea, which my mother has a key role in encouraging and supporting me with, was to use Al Ghaf leaves juice as a food product in addition to ingredients that go along with it. The product idea is driven by the purpose of reducing import food products and supporting local production instead while providing secure pesticide-free food. F&B lab with the support of Al Barakat Company has facilitated the transformation of these ideas on papers into actual products. My product is extracted from Al Ghaf local tree which is considered to be a symbol in UAE, and It is my utmost pleasure that it will reach the market. I look forward to future youth’s promising F&B ideas in the 3rd edition of F&B Innovation Lab”.

Throughout the F&B Innovation Lab 2.0, the selected innovators and entrepreneurs went through rigorous training, incubation, and mentoring process. Their training started with a specialised boot camp with a focus on converting ideas into viable business concepts and a minimum viable product (MVP) with strong potential for commercialisation.

Next, the incubates’ business capacity was improved through knowledge-sharing and mentoring which enabled them to reach product-market fit. Finally, a matchmaking event was organised so innovators could pitch their ideas and showcase products to key stakeholders. The fourth and final phase of the Innovation Lab saw innovators being supported to sign commercialisation deals with large local manufacturers.

In total, 46 individuals completed the boot camp and presented their product ideas to manufacturers, and eight teams (16 individuals) proceeded to incubation, out of which five progressed to the final stages of product development, and one product is currently in its commercialisation phase.

The F&B Innovation Lab aims to encourage and foster innovation and new product development by UAE nationals with a focus on the F&B ecosystem. To find out more about the F&B Innovation Lab, please visit https://fnbinnovationlab.com.