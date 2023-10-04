Abu Dhabi, UAE – The Khalifa Fund for Enterprise Development and the UAE Independent Climate Change Accelerators (UICCA), recently delivered a joint event, titled "Eco Eats: Building a Sustainable Food & Beverage Industry." As part of Khalifa Fund’s SME Tribe series, this event was the first joint initiative of the two organisations aimed at empowering small and medium size enterprises (SMEs) in the food and beverage (F&B) industry to embrace sustainability, leading to a more environmentally conscious and resilient sector.

The event's opening remarks were virtually delivered by Her Highness Sheikha Shamma bint Sultan bin Khalifa Al Nahyan, President and CEO of UICCA, setting the tone for an evening of lively discussions and insights. "Eco Eats" convened experts and entrepreneurs, facilitating insightful conversations and knowledge-sharing on key topics crucial for sustainable growth within the F&B sector. The event encompassed three central themes: sustainable business models, menu optimization and sustainable packaging.

Her Highness Sheikha Shamma bint Sultan bin Khalifa Al Nahyan, President and CEO of UICCA, said: “Khalifa Fund for Enterprise Development stands at the forefront as a pioneer in the field of enterprise development within the region, and we are proud to be their partner for this edition of the SME Tribe.

As an accelerator and a think tank dedicated to growing the green economy, for us as an organization, it is essential to advocate for policies that promote responsible economic development, environmental stewardship, and investment in our community.

We believe that by raising awareness and investing in small businesses and the customers they serve, we can truly make a meaningful impact.”

Khalifa Fund is a strong advocate for the green economy and actively promotes sustainable practices and innovation within the F&B industry. One of its key initiatives is the F&B Innovation Lab, which involves partnering with leading manufacturers in the UAE to encourage and foster new and innovative F&B products with the potential of reaching international markets.

Speaking at the event, H.E Alia Al Mazrouie, CEO of Khalifa Fund for Enterprise Development, said:

“Khalifa Fund has steadfastly championed initiatives that seamlessly weave together innovation, entrepreneurship, and sustainability, particularly within the dynamic realm of the food and beverage industry. Our collaboration with UICCA, under the visionary leadership of H.H. Sheikha Shamma bint Sultan Al Nahyan, to orchestrate this SME Tribe event is a resounding testament to our enduring commitment to nurturing environmentally conscious practices within the constantly evolving landscape of the UAE's F&B sector.”

The panel discussion was moderated by Erin Grover, subject matter expert on blockchain and AI for climate impact and food security, with participation of speakers, Hind Al Ghseen, Founder of H's Coffee and Andrea Zanon, CEO and Founder of Confidente and Empower Capital.

The Eco Eats panel showcased that by innovating in a responsible way, reducing waste, and promoting eco-conscious sourcing, businesses can not only mitigate the impacts of climate change but also create thriving UAE businesses that lead by example.

About Khalifa Fund for Enterprise Development

Khalifa Fund for Enterprise Development was established in 2007, by virtue of the Law 14 of 2005 and its amendments, in the implementation of the vision of the late Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE and Ruler of Abu Dhabi. Khalifa Fund works as an independent, not-for-profit economic development agency of the Government of Abu Dhabi for the development and support of small-to-medium enterprises (SMEs).

The Fund helps to develop local enterprises in Abu Dhabi by instilling and enriching an investment culture amongst UAE nationals. The Fund also seeks to support and develop SMEs in the Emirate.

Khalifa Fund was founded in 2007 with a total capital of AED 300 million, which gradually increased in 2008 to AED 1 billion, in order to meet the growing demand for the Fund’s services. In 2011, the Fund’s total capital was increase to AED 2 billion, and the Fund covered all of the UAE through a network of branches.

About UAE Independent Climate Change Accelerators (UICCA):

UAE Independent Climate Change Accelerators (UICCA) works to propel the growth of a thriving green economy in the UAE and around the world. By convening the public and private sectors, as well as communities, UICCA advances green financing frameworks and advocates for effective policy and regulation, in order to accelerate the development and implementation of practical climate technology solutions.

Each of UICCA’s projects and initiatives is designed to achieve tangible impact and measurable results in the journey to a more sustainable future. These include a launchpad programme that accelerates climate tech solutions by providing extensive, tailored support to entrepreneurs and promising startups, and a think tank that develops and publishes research reports and policy papers.

UICCA oversees a number of community engagement platforms that raise awareness, host dialogues, and galvanise ideas and actions. UICCA is also the driving force behind a series of partnerships and sector alliances, including the Carbon Alliance – a coalition of partners dedicated to advance the development of a carbon market ecosystem in the UAE.

UICCA was founded and is led by Her Highness Sheikha Shamma bint Sultan bin Khalifa Al Nahyan, alongside a diverse team of experts in climate research, technology, innovation and entrepreneurship.

