Manama, the Kingdom of Bahrain: Khaleeji Bank, one of the leading Islamic banks in the Kingdom of Bahrain, has announced its participation in the third edition of the Housing Finance Exhibition, scheduled to take place at City Center Bahrain on 8th - 17th February 2024, organised by the Ministry of Housing & Urban Planning in collaboration with Eskan Bank.

Khaleeji will be offering exclusive benefits and competitive financing solutions to enable citizens to realise their ambition of owning their dream home. The bank's dedicated team will be present at its pavilion throughout the event’s 10 days to provide expert advice, answer any queries, and guide visitors on the best financing solutions that align with their aspirations.

Moreover, Khaleeji has announced exclusive benefits that include a flexible repayment period of up to 30 years and a grace period of 12 months, in addition to zero charges on any administrative, valuation, or fire insurance fees, as well as private notary fees to ensure a seamless and comfortable experience for clients. The bank is also offering a special promotion for the first 25 financing applicants at the exhibition pavilion.

In addition to these attractive financing offers, Khaleeji is offering a range of additional benefits to all clients, granting them the opportunity to participate in raffles on valuable cash prizes. Furthermore, clients can open a “Salary Account”, which is compatible with the principles and provisions of Islamic Sharia, offering unique benefits such as an expected profit rate of up to 4%, and a chance to enter monthly raffles to win one of five cash prizes worth BD 1,000 each. Khaleeji is also offering exclusive merchant discounts to its Credit Card Holders, enabling them to enjoy additional savings on their purchases.

On this occasion, Ms. Ameera Ahmed Al Abbasi, Head of Retail Banking at Khaleeji Bank, expressed her delight with the bank’s third consecutive participation in the Housing Finance Exhibition. She commended the proactive efforts of the Ministry of Housing & Urban Planning and Eskan Bank, while emphasising Khaleeji’s commitment to offering optimal financing solutions to its clients.

Ms. Al Abbasi said “Stemming from its prominent role as one of the leading Islamic financial institutions in the Kingdom of Bahrain and the region, Khaleeji is keen to provide innovative and competitive financing solutions to its clients. We are pleased to participate in the Housing Finance Exhibition as part of our ongoing commitment to supporting clients to achieve their ambitions of owning a housing unit that meets their aspirations.”

Ms. Al Abbasi further stated: “Through exclusive offers and benefits, such as competitive profit rates and exemptions from additional fees, Khaleeji aims to make the ambition of owning a residential unit more attainable at affordable prices that cater to all segments of society. Our participation in such exhibitions demonstrates our commitment to promoting financial inclusion and empowering individuals to make informed decisions regarding their housing requirements. Khaleeji will persist in prioritising excellence and innovation in customer service and product offerings to deliver unparalleled value to our clients.”

Ms. Al Abbasi concluded “I am delighted to invite all clients to visit Khaleeji’s pavilion during the exhibition to take advantage of exclusive offers for the first 25 financing applications submitted at the event. Our knowledgeable staff will be on hand to provide expert advice on the best solutions available for different segments of society.”

Khaleeji is a leading Islamic bank that strives to achieve clients' ambitions through an Islamic banking model that offers a comprehensive range of high quality Shari'a-complaint banking services and investment opportunities to individuals and companies.