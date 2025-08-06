Manama, the Kingdom of Bahrain: Khaleeji Bank (Trading Code: KHALEEJI) has announced its financial results for the second quarter of 2025, reporting net profit attributable to shareholders of BD 2.371 million, compared with BD 2.130 million in the same period last year, an increase of 11.31%. Earnings per share were 2.19 Fils for the period, compared with 2.24 Fils for the corresponding period of the previous year. Total comprehensive income attributable to the parent’s shareholders for Q2 2025 amounted to BD 2.489 million, versus BD 1.913 million in the same period last year, up 30.11%. Total income for Q2 2025 reached BD 12.900 million, compared with BD 11.674 million in the same period last year, an increase of 10.50%.

For the six‑month period ended 30th June 2025, the Bank reported net profit attributable to shareholders of BD 5.614 million, compared with BD 5.138 million for the first half of last year, an increase of 9.26%, mainly driven by higher income from financing contracts. Earnings per share for the period ended 30th June 2025 were 5.18 Fils, compared with 5.41 Fils in the same period of the previous year. Total comprehensive income attributable to the parent’s shareholders for H1 2025 reached BD 6.132 million, versus BD 4.838 million in the same period last year, an increase of 26.75%. Total income for H1 2025 amounted to BD 27.969 million, compared with BD 24.576 million in the same period last year, up 13.81%.

Total owners’ equity as at 30th June 2025 increased by 0.3% to BD 129.033 million, compared with BD 128.647 million as at 31st December 2024. Total assets as at 30th June 2025 rose by 9.03% to BD 1,631.234 million, compared with BD 1,496.129 million as at 31st December 2024. The financial results also showed an increase in investments in sukuk by 9.88% to BD 551.770 million, compared with BD 502.139 million as at 31st December 2024, while financing contracts rose by 13.46% to BD 818.267 million, compared with BD 721.167 million as at 31st December 2024.

Commenting on the results, Mr. Yusuf Abdullah Taqi, Chairman of Khaleeji Bank’s Board of Directors, said “The positive results achieved during the first half of 2025 underscore the resilience of our business model and our ability to generate value even amid a volatile economic environment. We continued to grow revenues from financing contracts and enhancing asset quality, resulting in higher net profit, supported by prudent risk management policies and financial discipline that cement the Bank’s position as a leading Islamic financial institution.”

He added “During the second half of the year, we intend to continue executing our ambitious strategy, centerd on adopting the latest advances in digital transformation, expanding and diversifying our services to enhance the quality of our clients’ experience and meet their evolving expectations, while focusing on financing sectors that support Bahrain’s Economic Vision 2030 and strengthening our Shari’a‑compliant solutions within the Kingdom and beyond. We will also maintain strong liquidity and capital, as well as uphold the highest standards of governance and transparency, enabling us to deliver sustainable returns and rewarding distributions, reinforce shareholder confidence, and ensure long‑term value creation for all stakeholders.”

For his part, Mr. Sattam Sulaiman Algosaibi, Chief Executive Officer of Khaleeji Bank, said "The strong financial performance in the first half of 2025 reflects the systematic progress in executing the Bank's strategy, which is based on achieving sustainable growth and maximizing operational efficiency, thereby bolstering our position as an advanced and integrated financial institution in the Bahraini banking landscape. Our efforts during this period focused on implementing innovative digital programs and expanding our range of banking products, supported by an advanced technological infrastructure that aligns with the changing aspirations and evolving financial behaviour of our clients."

He further explained "We have made tangible progress in our digital transformation paths by developing our electronic platforms and elevating our self-service channels, leveraging modern technologies and data analytics to provide a smart and personalised banking experience that considers client needs and accelerates financing procedures, with full commitment to the provisions of Islamic Shari’a."

"Regarding internal management, we have worked on improving operational efficiency indicators and upgrading the governance of banking operations in line with international best practices and the regulatory standards issued by the Central Bank of Bahrain (CBB), alongside introducing training programs aimed at developing Bahraini competencies and preparing them for future leadership."

"We have also strengthened the corporate risk framework and linked operational decisions to advanced financial models that support business forecasting and hedging. This has helped us maintain high liquidity levels and solid asset quality, while also expanding into productive financing and strategic sectors linked to Bahrain's Economic Vision 2030."

"On the community front, the Bank has continued to play its national role through quality initiatives in the fields of education, sports, entrepreneurship, and financial inclusion, thereby enhancing the shared value between us and the community. These achievements have resulted in Khaleeji receiving prestigious local and regional banking awards, reflecting our continued leadership and excellence in providing Shari’a-compliant financial solutions with a tangible and positive impact."

Mr. Algosaibi concluded "We are proud of what has been achieved and are committed to moving forward on the path of development and innovation, ensuring sustainable returns for our shareholders, cementing client confidence, and solidifying Khaleeji's position as a modern banking institution that is flexible and capable of keeping pace with future transformations in the financial industry."

Khaleeji Bank is a leading Islamic Bank that strives to achieve clients' ambitions through an Islamic Banking model that offers a comprehensive range of high quality Shari'a-complaint banking services and investment opportunities to individuals and companies.