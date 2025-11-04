(Manama, Kingdom of Bahrain): Khaleeji Bank, one of the leading Islamic banks in the Kingdom of Bahrain, recently participated as a Golden Sponsor of the 20th Annual AAOIFI (Accounting and Auditing Organization for Islamic Financial Institutions) Conference, held under the patronage of the Central Bank of Bahrain (CBB) from November 2–3, 2025, at the Crowne Plaza Hotel, Manama. The event witnessed the participation of prominent leaders and professionals from across the global Islamic finance industry.

This year’s conference was held under the theme “Islamic Finance in the Era of Artificial Intelligence: Present Potentials and Future Prospects”, highlighting the rapid transformations shaping the global financial landscape due to technological advancements, particularly artificial intelligence, and its impact on operational processes, Sharia compliance, risk management, and banking service development.

The conference also explored the role of technology in enhancing efficiency, transparency, and ethical responsibility in AI-powered financial applications, while ensuring alignment with the objectives of Islamic Sharia and the principles of sustainable development.

Khaleeji Bank’s sponsorship of this event reflects its ongoing support for efforts aimed at strengthening Bahrain’s position as a global hub for Islamic finance. It also underscores the Bank’s contribution to specialised dialogue on integrating modern technologies into Islamic banking to enhance operational efficiency and foster innovation in Sharia-compliant products and services.

Through this participation, Khaleeji Bank reaffirms its commitment to advancing the Islamic banking industry by supporting initiatives that combine Sharia expertise with technological innovation and human capital development amid the sector’s ongoing digital transformation.

The conference concluded with a series of valuable recommendations and outcomes designed to accelerate the growth of the global Islamic finance sector. These included exploring financing opportunities for small and medium enterprises (SMEs), highlighting the role of instruments such as Salam and Istisna’a in promoting economic activity and development, and enhancing Islamic financial literacy and inclusion through modern technologies. The event also witnessed the signing of memoranda of understanding and the launch of specialised reports aimed at strengthening the regulatory and professional frameworks that support the industry’s continued growth.

Commenting on Khaleeji Bank’s sponsorship, Mr. Sattam Sulaiman Algosaibi, Chief Executive Officer of Khaleeji Bank, stated: “We are delighted to take part in this global event, which reinforces Bahrain’s position as a leading intellectual and financial hub for Islamic finance. The conference brings together an elite group of leaders and experts to discuss the future of the industry amid the digital revolution, enhancing the harmony between financial innovation and the authentic values of Islamic finance. At Khaleeji Bank, we are proud to be part of this prominent event year after year, as we continue to support the growth and advancement of the Islamic banking industry.”

He added: “Our sponsorship reflects our firm commitment to supporting initiatives that contribute to the development of the Islamic financial sector and its vital role in achieving sustainable economic growth. We believe that artificial intelligence represents a promising tool for enhancing business efficiency and improving the quality of banking services in line with the evolving needs of the modern era.””

Khaleeji Bank is one of Bahrain's leading Islamic financial institutions, dedicated to meeting its customers' aspirations by providing a comprehensive range of high-quality, Sharia-compliant banking services. The Bank is also committed to social initiatives that support education, empower youth, and advance sustainable development across the Kingdom.

