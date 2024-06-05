Manama, the Kingdom of Bahrain: Khaleeji Bank, one of the leading Islamic Banks in the Kingdom of Bahrain, has announced a new campaign for its credit cardholders, offering them the chance to win 100% Cashback during the months of June, July, and August of this year. This exciting offer ensures a rewarding and enjoyable summer vacation for all participants.



The campaign extends to all Khaleeji Bank credit cardholders, including primary and supplementary cards. By spending BD 200 or more on travel-related expenses, cardholders will be automatically entered into a monthly raffle for a chance to win 100% Cashback on their travel purchases. This includes flight bookings, hotel reservations, and taxi fares during the campaign’s period.



In addition to this exceptional offer, clients who transfer their existing credit card balances to Khaleeji will enjoy a range of exclusive benefits. These include a six-month Grace Period, Cashback of up to 3%, reduced Repayment Rates, Cash Withdrawal facilities of up to 35% of their credit limit, and much more.



Commenting on this occasion, Ms. Ameera Ahmed Al Abbasi, Head of Retail Banking at Khaleeji, stated: "At Khaleeji Bank, we are committed to providing our clients with an exceptional banking experience. We have designed this campaign to give our credit cardholders the opportunity to enjoy a wonderful summer vacation while earning 100% Cashback."



She added "We are constantly striving to offer innovative solutions and exclusive privileges to Khaleeji credit cardholders. Therefore, I encourage all our valued clients to take advantage of this limited-time offer and make the most of their summer vacation expenses."



Khaleeji Bank is a distinguished Islamic Bank that strives to meet the ambitions of its clients through an Islamic Banking model that offers a comprehensive range of high-quality banking services for individuals, corporations, and investment opportunities compliant with Islamic Shari'a principles.



Visit Khaleeji Bank's website at www.khaleeji.bank and follow the bank's social media accounts on Instagram, Facebook, LinkedIn, YouTube, and X platforms to stay updated on the latest news and offers. You can also explore a variety of exclusive offers through the following link: https://offers.khaleeji.bank/

​​​​​​Terms and conditions apply.

-Ends-