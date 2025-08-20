Manama, Kingdom of Bahrain: Khaleeji Bank, one of the leading Islamic banks in the Kingdom of Bahrain, has announced the recognition of its outstanding employees under its distinguished performance program called “STARS”, in appreciation of their dedication and exceptional efforts towards clients, as well as their commitment to enhancing performance standards in their respective roles.

The honoured employees represented various departments, including Human Resources, the Financial Harbour Branch, and the Credit Management Department.

On this occasion, Ms. Fatema Ahmed Al Bin Ali, Head of Human Resources at Khaleeji Bank, stated “We are pleased to honour a new group of our employees who have demonstrated competence and excellence across their roles. Their commitment has enabled the Bank to continue its outstanding service to clients, providing the highest quality banking services and innovative financing solutions for both individuals and companies.”

She further said “Khaleeji has delivered remarkable performance and successfully achieved its strategic objectives, which were centred on providing innovative financial solutions, responding swiftly to market changes and understanding the needs and aspirations of our clients. This success is attributed to Allah first, then the dedication and efforts of our employees, as it demonstrates the capability of our national workforce in the banking sector and the Bank’s commitment to continuously developing their skills and enhancing their potential to position them as leading professionals across the Kingdom. Khaleeji firmly believes that recognising exceptional employees is a major incentive for them to pursue creativity and innovation, and to adopt the highest professional practices, thereby helping the Bank maintain its leading position in the Islamic banking sector of the Kingdom of Bahrain.”

Khaleeji is a leading Islamic Bank that strives to achieve clients’ ambitions through an Islamic Banking model that offers a comprehensive range of high quality Shari’a-complaint banking services and investment opportunities to individuals and companies.