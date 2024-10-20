Five Grand Prizes Worth USD 2 Million Await Customers in December:

Manama, the Kingdom of Bahrain: Khaleeji Bank, one of the leading Islamic banks in the Kingdom of Bahrain, has announced that Mr. Mohammed Abdullah Al Yassi is the winner of the September Grand Prize from the “Al Waffer” account, which amounts to a quarter million US dollars.

This marks the fourth Grand Prize awarded in the new edition of “Al Waffer” account, which this year has provided 44 unique prizes with a total value exceeding USD 3 million, showcasing the Khaleeji Bank’s commitment to continuously enhance the account and increase the value of prizes while launching numerous special features for clients.

So far this year, four Grand Prizes have been drawn, and for the first time ever in Bahrain, five Grand Prizes will be drawn in December, with the largest prize being USD 1 million, while the other four prizes will each be worth a quarter million US dollars.

It is worth mentioning that the “Al Waffer” account is a Sharia-compliant investment account based on the principles of unrestricted Mudarabah, where funds are invested accordingly. The account can be opened with a minimum amount of BD 50, and entry points for the prize draws are calculated for every BD 25 in the account.

In this regard, Ms. Ameera Ahmed Al Abbasi, Head of Retail Banking at Khaleeji Bank, said: “I would like to take this opportunity to congratulate Mr. Mohammed Abdullah Al Yassi on winning the grand prize of the ‘Al Waffer’ account for September worth a quarter million US dollars, which represents a distinct turning point in his life to achieve his dreams.”

“Al Waffer” account represents Khaleeji Bank’s commitment to providing an exceptional banking experience for its valued customers, particularly in terms of valuable cash prizes and special benefits. ‘Al Waffer’ account is not just an investment account; it is a platform that enables clients to achieve their goals and ambitions.

She added: “We invite all our customers to take advantage of this special opportunity and participate in ‘Al Waffer’ account for a chance to win in the upcoming draws, most important of which the December draw, which will feature five Grand Prizes in one draw for the first time in the Kingdom of Bahrain. It is noteworthy that ‘Al Waffer’ account will continue to reward its customers through the ‘Al Waffer Club’ draws, which consist of five monthly prizes of USD10,000 each for winners during October and November, before concluding with the biggest draw of the year in December worth USD 2 million. This includes one winner for the USD 1 million Grand Prize, in addition to four winners, each receiving USD 250,000. We wish everyone good luck.”

For more information about the “Al Waffer” account, please visit the account page on the bank’s website www.khaleeji.bank or contact the Khaleeji Bank call centre on 17540054. Follow the bank’s verified social media accounts on Instagram, Facebook, LinkedIn, YouTube, and X platforms to stay updated on the latest news and offers.