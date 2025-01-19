Manama, the Kingdom of Bahrain: Khaleeji Bank, one of the leading Islamic banks in the Kingdom of Bahrain, has recently announced the winners of the final raffle for the 2024 Grand Prizes of the “Al Waffer” Account. A group of players from the Bahrain National Football Team, champions of the 26th Arabian Gulf Cup, have participated in the announcement of said winners.

The raffle included five Grand Prizes for “Al Waffer” Account holders, with a total value reaching USD 2 million. This comprised of a Grand Prize worth USD 1 million for a single winner, along with four additional Grand Prizes worth USD 250,000 each. This initiative reflects the bank’s commitment to offering exceptional promotions that align with the aspirations of its clients and enhance their exceptional banking experience by increasing the number of grand prizes.

The prize raffle was conducted under the supervision of the Central Bank of Bahrain and the Ministry of Industry & Commerce to ensure the utmost transparency in the process. The National Team players and “Gulf Champions” have announced the names of the five winners, who are Mr. Mazen Ebrahim Mohammed Kamal who won the USD 1 million Grand Prize, while the other four winners who were Ms. Saba Mohannad Fahmi, Mr. Salem Nabil Al Sherooqi, Ms. Fatima Saleh Kemeshki, and Mr. Jaafar Habib Hasan each received USD 250,000 Grand Prizes.

On this occasion, Ms. Ameera Ahmed Al Abbasi, Head of Retail Banking at Khaleeji Bank, expressed her delight stating “We are thrilled to congratulate Mr. Mazen Ebrahim Mohammed Kamal, the winner of the December 2024 Grand Prize of USD 1 million, as well as the four other Grand Prize winners, each receiving USD 250,000: Ms. Saba Mohannad Fahmi, Mr. Salem Nabil Al Sherooqi, Ms. Fatima Saleh Kemeshki, and Mr. Jaafar Habib Hasan. These substantial cash prizes are not merely rewards, as they offer a chance to fulfil their dreams and ambitions, and we are delighted to be part of their journey towards success.”

She continued “Our heartfelt thanks go to the National Football Team players for their active participation in celebrating the winners of the 'Al Waffer' Account’s grand raffle for 2024, which added a unique and extraordinary touch to the occasion. We also extend our congratulations to the National Team on their victory at the 26th Arabian Gulf Cup, a national achievement we are all proud of.”

Ms. Al Abbasi added “At Khaleeji, we are always committed to enriching our clients’ experience and exceeding their expectations. We have allocated exceptional cash prizes exceeding USD 3 million for 'Al Waffer' Account holders throughout 2024, and we are soon preparing to unveil unprecedented surprises for 2025. Stay tuned for announcements of new details and exceptional rewards throughout the year that will make the 'Al Waffer' Account your best choice.”

Khaleeji is a leading Islamic Bank that strives to achieve clients’ ambitions through an Islamic Banking model that offers a comprehensive range of high quality Shari'a-complaint banking services and investment opportunities to individuals and companies.

For more information, please contact Khaleeji Bank's Call Centre at 17540054. Follow the bank’s verified social media accounts on Instagram, Facebook, LinkedIn, YouTube, and X platforms to stay updated on the latest news and offers.