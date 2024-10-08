UAE - Khaleej Times is the leading English multimedia platform in the region, and it continues to set new standards.

“Part of our mission is to significantly increase our digital revenue, and some of the recent digital innovation at Khaleej Times contribute directly to our growth strategy,” said Charles Yardley, Chief Executive Officer.

Khaleej Times is known and respected in the region for its journalism, trust, and credibility. The editorial strategy, led by Editor-in-Chief Michael Jabri-Pickett, has embarked on several new digital editorial driven initiatives in the past 100 days, all designed to enhance the community and audience experience.

The recent redesign of khaleejtimes.com is aimed at enhancing the user experience with a modern, intuitive interface. It promises to offer streamlined navigation, faster load times, and a mobile-first approach, enabling readers to enjoy a seamless and engaging experience across all devices.

KT Arabic brings a new chapter, building on KT’s rich legacy and further extending its reach at a pivotal time of rapid change in the Arabic speaking world. “As a UAE-based publication, it was important for our leadership that we reflect the language of the region,” said Jabri-Pickett.

KT Plus, another recent launch, has opened the doors to the Gen Z demographic and has already garnered a strong following and launched a series of new KT+ original shows. There are exciting plans to roll this new franchise out across the other platforms within the evolving suite of advertising products at Khaleej Times.

With these exciting new offerings, Khaleej Times invites its readers to explore the revamped digital landscape and join a vibrant community of engaged audiences.

-Ends-

About Khaleej Times:

Khaleej Times was founded in 1978 as the UAE’s first English daily newspaper, and today has evolved into one of the leading and most trusted multimedia platforms in the region.