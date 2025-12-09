Abu Dhabi: His Highness Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, has approved the launch of the FinTech, Insurance, Digital and Alternative Assets (FIDA) cluster in Abu Dhabi. The cluster, an initiative spearheaded by Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development and Abu Dhabi Investment Office, aims to advance the next generation of innovative financial and investment solutions.

Announced at Abu Dhabi Finance Week 2025, FIDA aims to expand Abu Dhabi’s financial sector into high-growth areas that serve the evolving needs of the emirate, the region and beyond. By 2045, the cluster is projected to contribute an additional AED56 billion to Abu Dhabi’s gross domestic product (GDP), generate 8,000 new skilled jobs and attract at least AED17 billion in investment, aligned with the emirate’s wider economic diversification agenda.

His Highness Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan affirmed that the launch of the FIDA cluster represents a significant step toward realising Abu Dhabi’s ambitious vision to build an integrated global financial ecosystem that harnesses capital, innovation, advanced technologies and AI solutions. The cluster aims to create a more resilient and competitive economic environment in fintech, investment and digital economy, further strengthening the emirate’s leadership across these key sectors regionally and internationally.

His Highness highlighted that the cluster reflects Abu Dhabi’s commitment to accelerating the adoption of innovative economic models, that foster transitioning towards future digital economy.

His Highness emphasised the significance of continuing development of economic infrastructure to further attract investors, startups and entrepreneurs in fintech, insurance and digital and alternative assets, aligning with the UAE leadership’s directives to advance sustainable economic growth and reinforce the emirate’s position as the global Capital of Capital.

His Excellency Ahmed Jasim Al Zaabi, Chairman of Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development, said: “Abu Dhabi’s economic strategy is built on the long term horizon planning and the principle that capital, talent and innovation must flow through world-class infrastructure. The FIDA cluster is a structural investment for the future. By coordinating efforts across regulators, sovereign capital, financial institutions and innovators, FIDA strengthen the foundations of next generation finance and reinforces Abu Dhabi global positioning as the Capital of Capital.”

His Excellency Badr Al-Olama, Director-General of Abu Dhabi Investment Office, said: “FIDA marks a step-change in Abu Dhabi’s role in global finance. We have the architecture of a global financial centre where digital innovation, fintech transformation and next-generation technologies meet strategic capital and forward-looking regulation from the outset. By bringing investors, regulators, global institutions and technology innovators into an integrated cluster, Abu Dhabi is the preferred destination for those building digital assets, AI-powered insurance and breakthrough fintech platforms.”

Through integrated programme pillars designed to create a comprehensive financial ecosystem, the FIDA cluster aims to develop institutional-grade digital asset infrastructure and advanced fintech platforms that meet international standards, while establishing frameworks that other jurisdictions can leverage as a global benchmark.

The strategy also includes the channelling of sustainable finance into Abu Dhabi’s priority sectors, supporting net-zero commitments and developing green finance instruments that attract investors focused on environmental, social and governance (ESG) factors.

FIDA provides tailored financial infrastructure for the emirate’s other priority clusters, including food and water innovation through the AgriFood Growth and Water Abundance (AGWA) cluster, mobility through the Smart and Autonomous Vehicle Industries (SAVI) cluster and life sciences through the Health, Endurance, Longevity and Medicine (HELM) cluster, helping innovative companies across the economy access appropriate financing, manage risk and scale effectively.

The cluster also expands access to diverse funding sources, including alternative lending, venture debt and growth capital solutions, for small and medium enterprises (SMEs), which represent 42 per cent of Abu Dhabi’s non-oil GDP. Infrastructure for private equity, venture capital, real estate investment vehicles and other alternative assets will serve sophisticated institutional and qualified investors.

The cluster will also strengthen Abu Dhabi’s insurance and reinsurance capacity, supporting the emirate’s growing economy and establishing it as a hub for sophisticated risk management solutions. It will further enable the development of investor-protected savings products for UAE nationals and expatriates, create long-term savings solutions, and establish world-class retirement planning frameworks.

FIDA brings together a comprehensive partner ecosystem that spans regulation, financing, infrastructure, innovation and talent development. Regulatory oversight is led by the Ministry of Finance, Central Bank of the United Arab Emirates, ADGM and the Securities and Commodities Authority, which will collaborate to ensure cohesive and future-ready financial governance.

Financing and funding partners include the Khalifa Fund for Enterprise Development alongside several sovereign wealth funds and family offices, creating seamless access to co-investment and capital across Abu Dhabi’s finance ecosystem. Providing the physical and digital infrastructure, Abu Dhabi Pension Fund, Al Etihad Payments, Khalifa Fund for Enterprise Development, General Pension and Social Security Authority, Etihad Credit Insurance and Etihad Credit Bureau will deliver advanced payments, pensions, credit and insurance infrastructure.

An innovation and research and development (R&D) network led by Hub71, United Arab Emirates University, Khalifa University, Emirates Institute of Finance and ADGM Academy will partner to strengthen R&D partnerships in areas such as digital assets, artificial intelligence, advanced analytics and financial infrastructure, with the aim of ensuring that advanced research is transformed into commercially viable products and services. By leveraging the talent development and retention partner network, local talent will be developed in actuarial science, fintech engineering, quantitative finance and related disciplines, further enhancing Abu Dhabi’s role as a pioneering financial solutions hub.

As the Capital of Capital, Abu Dhabi is anchored by more than US$1.8 trillion in sovereign wealth coupled with world-class regulatory frameworks. It is further supported by an extensive network of double-taxation, investment protection and comprehensive trade agreements with partner countries, giving firms in the FIDA cluster efficient, treaty-backed access to major global markets across Europe, North America and Asia.