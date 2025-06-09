Dubai, UAE – Khalaf Ahmad Al Habtoor, Founding Chairman of Al Habtoor Group, is set to make an official visit to the Syrian Arab Republic in the coming days. He will be leading a high-level delegation of senior executives from the Group.

The visit reflects the Group’s ongoing strategy to explore new avenues of cooperation with the Syrian government and to assess potential investment opportunities across multiple sectors. It also stems from a firm belief in Syria’s ability to recover its strength and regional standing, and the importance of public-private partnerships in the country’s rebuilding phase.

Speaking ahead of the visit, Al Habtoor stated: “Syria is a country rich in culture, history, and capable people. We believe in its future potential and are eager to play a role in its revival through meaningful projects that generate employment.”

He added: “We look to Syria with great confidence. Its people possess the energy and resilience needed to shape a strong and prosperous future. As an Arab group with deep regional roots, we consider it both a moral and economic responsibility to stand as a partner in rebuilding stable and thriving societies.”

In preparation for the Chairman’s arrival, a team of senior Al Habtoor Group officials will land in Damascus in advance to conduct preliminary exploratory studies and engage with relevant authorities. These meetings will lay the groundwork for the official sessions Al Habtoor is scheduled to hold during his visit.

Al Habtoor Group is recognised as one of the region’s leading private business conglomerates, with a strong presence in several international markets. The Group is known for its integrated, long-term projects and a consistent commitment to delivering investments that offer tangible economic and social value in every country it operates in.

About Al Habtoor Group:

Established by Chairman Khalaf Ahmad Al Habtoor in 1970, Al Habtoor Group is considered one of the most successful and respected conglomerates in the UAE. Operating in the UAE and international markets, it proudly flies the UAE flag in numerous cities around the world, including London, Vienna, Budapest, Beirut, and Springfield in the state of Illinois, USA. The group employs thousands of highly qualified and skilled professionals. Al Habtoor Group has become synonymous with dynamic growth, demonstrating its commitment to developing its businesses in multiple sectors, including hospitality, automotive, real estate, education, insurance, and publishing.