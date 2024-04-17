Dubai, UAE — Tooba, the charitable platform dedicated to facilitating global giving in a quick, simple and secure manner, will mark its inaugural presence at the Invest World Expo Dubai 2024 to channel resources towards meaningful causes. The charity auction is taking place online on Tooba’s instagram account and offline at the gala dinner of the event on the 23rd of April, at the Atlantis The Royal, Dubai. Participants are encouraged to make donations towards various causes, with the individual making the largest contribution earning a chance to win a special gifts by Tooba ambassadors:

Official Khabib’s training gloves

Official Islam Makhachev’s training gloves, issued by the UFC with his personal signature made after the fight with Alexander Volkanovski

Khabib’s book with his personal signature

Collaborating with esteemed partners such as Al Jalila Foundation, founded by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE, Tooba will leverage this opportunity to advance its mission of supporting those in need of quality healthcare.

Invest World Expo, recognized as a pivotal event in the realm of real estate investment, served as an ideal backdrop for Tooba's philanthropic initiatives. With 40 leading developers from across the globe showcasing lucrative real estate opportunities, attendees not only explored investment prospects but also embraced the spirit of giving back.

About Tooba:

Tooba is a charitable platform and application launched in 2018. Since its opening, the platform has facilitated the transfer of over $21 million to charitable foundations. Today, Tooba is one of the largest independent charity projects, serving as an application for fundraising aimed at targeted and systemic aid. Tooba collaborates with over 100 charitable organizations in Russia, the CIS countries, Turkey, and the USA. The project collaborates with ambassadors Khabib Nurmagomedov, Islam Makhachev, and Lucas Forrest.

About Invest World Expo:

Invest World Expo is a premier real estate exhibition that brings together investors, developers, and industry experts to explore lucrative investment opportunities. Renowned for its impact in the investment landscape, Invest World Expo serves as a catalyst for economic growth and innovation in the global real estate sector.

