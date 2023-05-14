RIYADH – Diriyah Gate Development Authority (DGDA) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with King Faisal University (KFU) to facilitate collaboration in a diverse range of disciplines, including student hiring, training, research, academics, and culture.

The agreement was signed by His Excellency Dr. Mohammed bin Abdulaziz Al-Ohali, President of King Faisal University (KFU), and Jerry Inzerillo, Group Chief Executive Officer of DGDA.

Speaking on the occasion of the MoU signing, Mr. Al-Ohali stated that he is excited for the training KFU undergraduates will receive at DGDA, as it will help refine their knowledge and skillsets and enrich their learning journey with practical experience. The MoU will also enhance the collaboration of both parties participation in job fairs and forums, exchange visits, events, joint initiatives and coordinated volunteer programs in addition to events tailored specifically for KFU students.

“This MoU is important for knowledge exchange particularly when it comes to academic studies and statistics that help both sides develop relevant research,” said Inzerillo. “The DGDA and its range of projects are the ideal place for KFU undergrads to gain the kind of experience that will qualify them to compete in the job market and develop their professional capabilities. Likewise, as part of our human development efforts, the DGDA is keen on making postgraduate studies available to staff members.”

Under the terms of the MoU, the two parties will work together to consider KFU’s highest-performing alumni for relevant job opportunities within DGDA, where they will have the opportunity to work on one of the Kingdom’s most exciting giga projects. In addition, the two organizations will explore collaboration to provide training opportunities for KFU students at DGDA, where students will learn from experienced staff and develop their abilities. In return, KFU is set to provide executive learning and postgraduate education programs to DGDA staff.