Riyadh: Saudi Arabia has cemented its position as a rising force in global healthcare, with its flagship King Faisal Specialist Hospital and Research Center (KFSHRC) securing 15th place in the 2025 World’s Top Hospitals Ranking a five-spot jump from its 2023 position. The annual report, released Thursday by Brand Finance, underscores the Kingdom’s strategic investments in medical infrastructure and innovation, positioning it ahead of regional rivals like the UAE and Qatar while challenging traditional leaders such as the U.S. and Europe.

KFSHRC, headquartered in Riyadh, scored a Brand Strength Index (BSI) of 77.15 in 2025, reflecting its growing reputation for specialized care and research. Other Saudi institutions also made waves:

King Fahad Medical City (60th) and King Khalid University Hospital (106th) demonstrated steady progress, with the latter climbing 55 spots since 2023.

The Kingdom’s hospitals now outrank regional counterparts like Qatar’s Hamad General Hospital (48th) and the UAE’s Dubai Medical University Hospital (112th), signalling Saudi Arabia’s emergence as the Middle East’s healthcare hub.

The rankings show the U.S. holds its lead with 36 hospitals in the top 100, including Johns Hopkins at 1st and Mayo Clinic at 3rd. Institutions in Asia, the Middle East, and developing economies are gaining influence. This influx of new players indicates improved healthcare in previously underrepresented regions.

India and Singapore secured spots in the top 15, with Delhi’s AIIMS ranking 7th and Singapore General Hospital at 11th, recognised for their affordability and innovation. Egypt’s Qasr El Eyni Hospital placed 28th, while Morocco’s Mohammed VI University Hospital ranked 39th, showcasing Africa’s expanding healthcare capabilities.