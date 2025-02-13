Riyadh: His Excellency Eng. Ahmed Alsuwaiyan, Governor of the Digital Government Authority, honored King Faisal Specialist Hospital and Research Centre in recognition of its ranking among the top 20 government entities in the third cycle of the "Emerging Technology Adoption Readiness Index" for 2025. This recognition highlights the hospital's leadership in accelerating digital transformation and leveraging cutting-edge technologies to enhance the delivery of advanced healthcare services in alignment with global best practices.

His Excellency Dr. Majid Alfayyadh, CEO of KFSHRC, received the honorary shield during the LEAP 2025 Conference and Exhibition in Riyadh, underscoring the hospital’s leadership in adopting advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence, robotic surgery, and 3D printing, alongside a robust digital infrastructure that enhances efficiency, diagnostic accuracy, and patient care. This forward-thinking approach secured KFSHRC’s place among the world’s top smart hospitals for 2025, according to Newsweek, reinforcing its position as a global leader in medical innovation and digital transformation.

Emerging technologies are defined as innovations still in developmental stages with the potential for significant societal and economic impact. Their adoption drives positive sectoral changes, improving project performance across various industries.

It is noteworthy that KFSHRC has been ranked first in the Middle East and North Africa and 15th globally in the list of the world’s top 250 Academic Medical Centres for the second consecutive year and has been recognized as the most valuable healthcare brand in the Kingdom and the Middle East, according to the 2025 Brand Finance rankings. Additionally, in the same year, it was ranked among the world's best 250 hospitals and included in the World’s Best Smart Hospitals list for 2025 by Newsweek magazine.

For more information, visit www.kfshrc.edu.sa or contact our media team at mediacoverage@kfshrc.edu.sa