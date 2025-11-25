Saudi Arabia, Riyadh - King Faisal Specialist Hospital and Research Centre (KFSHRC) signed an agreement with the Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resources to support innovators and researchers in the industrial and mining sectors and enable them to transform their ideas into scalable products. The signing took place in the presence of H.E. Mr. Bandar bin Ibrahim Alkhorayef, Minister of Industry and Mineral Resources, and H.E. Dr. Majid bin Ibrahim Alfayyadh, CEO of KFSHRC.

KFSHRC was represented at the signing by Professor Jackie Yi Ying, Director General of Research and Innovation, while the Ministry was represented by Dr. Mohammed bin Saeed Al Dughaim, Director General of the General Department of Innovation.

Signed on the sidelines of the 21st General Conference of the United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO), held in Riyadh with the participation of 173 member states, the agreement designates KFSHRC as a service provider within the Innovative Industrial and Mining Products Program. The program enables innovators to transform their ideas into industrial and mining products through stages that include idea emergence and testing, intellectual property registration, prototype design, training and mentorship, business model development, project financing, production plans, expansion and export strategies, along with support services that accelerate market entry.

Under the agreement, the two parties will work together to support innovators by providing scientific consultations, access to specialized expertise for idea analysis and development, and access to research resources, while offering evaluation tools that enhance innovation quality and increase readiness for implementation. This collaboration ensures the development of national innovative solutions that are competitive both locally and globally.

KFSHRC was ranked first in the Middle East and North Africa and 15th globally among the top 250 academic medical centers worldwide for 2025. It also holds the highest-valued healthcare brand in Saudi Arabia and the Middle East according to Brand Finance 2025, and has been listed by Newsweek among the World’s Best Hospitals 2025, World’s Best Smart Hospitals 2026, and World’s Best Specialized Hospitals 2026.