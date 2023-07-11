Riyadh: King Faisal Specialist Hospital and Research Centre (KFSH&RC) and the Jameel Clinic, a research center at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), have announced a partnership aimed at advancing clinical artificial intelligence (AI) research.

This collaboration holds immense importance for both organizations as they strive to enhance patient care, improve clinical outcomes, and reduce healthcare costs through the development and implementation of advanced AI tools.

Osama Alswailem, MD, MA, Chief Information Officer at KFSH&RC, expressed his excitement about the partnership, stating, "Our collaboration with Jameel Clinic presents an exciting opportunity to drive forward the field of clinical AI. Together, we aspire to pioneer cutting-edge solutions that effectively address healthcare needs, leading the way towards transformative advancements."

The partnership between KFSH&RC and MIT Jameel Clinic will primarily focus on three key areas:

Developing New AI Tools: KFSH&RC and MIT Jameel Clinic will combine their unique strengths and expertise to develop safe and effective procedures for deploying AI tools in specific clinical contexts. This collaborative effort will ensure that AI tools are seamlessly integrated into diverse healthcare settings, optimizing their clinical utility.

Broad Testing for Equitable Health Outcomes: The partnership will involve the broad testing of AI tools in diverse patient populations, with a focus on ensuring equitable health outcomes for all individuals. By testing the tools across a wide range of demographics and clinical facilities, KFSH&RC and MIT Jameel Clinic aim to enable equitable healthcare outcomes.

Refining AI Tool Development: KFSH&RC and MIT Jameel Clinic are committed to continuously refining the development of AI tools. Through iterative feedback and evaluation, the partnership will optimize the clinical utility of these tools, ensuring their effectiveness, safety, and ability to deliver the highest quality of patient care.

Fotini Christia, Ford International Professor of the Social Sciences at MIT and director of the Sociotechnical Systems Research Center emphasized the potential impact of clinical AI on revolutionizing healthcare. She stated, "We are confident that the collaboration between MIT Jameel Clinic and King Faisal Hospital and Research Center can make a real difference in patients' lives. The integration of AI technology has the power to enhance the quality, efficiency, and accessibility of healthcare, ultimately transforming the healthcare landscape for all.”

Through their joint efforts, KFSH&RC and MIT Jameel Clinic aim to usher in a new era of healthcare, marked by improved patient outcomes, increased efficiency, and enhanced accessibility to high-quality care.

About King Faisal Specialist Hospital & Research Centre

King Faisal Specialist Hospital & Research Centre (KFSH&RC) is a leading tertiary and quaternary healthcare provider in the Middle East. KFSH&RC's mission is to serve society with the highest level of healthcare and best patient experience in an integrated education and research setting.

KFSH&RC has a rich history of providing high-quality clinical services, including leading-edge treatments in oncology, transplantation, cardiovascular diseases, neurosciences, and genetics.

This year, Brand Finance recognized KFSH&RC as the number one Academic Medical Centre in the MENA region and the top 20 internationally. Meanwhile, in 2022, KFSH&RC was ranked among the leading healthcare providers across the globe by Newsweek.

Guided by the goals of Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030, KFSH&RC is undertaking a transformation towards a financially sustainable, independent, non-profit hospital. KFSH&RC has been internationally recognized for its continuous achievements in patient experiences and outcomes by accreditations from the HIMSS Davies Award of Excellence, CHiME, ANCC Magnet, JCI, CAP, ISO 22301 & 27001, to list a few.