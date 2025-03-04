The fund offers medium, long-term loans through programmes for financing new projects and expanding established ones

The programmes offer financing of up to 80 per cent for SMEs

Abu Dhabi: The Khalifa Fund for Enterprise Development (KFED) announced the continuation of its existing funding programs by offering new financial package to support Emirati entrepreneurs with both emerging and established projects in Abu Dhabi’s priority sectors. KFED continues to accept applications for medium and long-term loans designed to fulfil the requirements of innovative business ventures.

The funding programs provided by the KFED include the Startup Funding Program and the Scale-up Funding Program for existing projects, aimed at enhancing the concept of innovation, improving competitiveness, and enabling sustainable success with transparency. These programs also aim to strengthen the growth of the small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) ecosystem in priority sectors, including healthcare, education, agricultural technology, information technology, communications, tourism, industry, and innovative projects."

The Startup Funding Program offers a loan that covers 80 per cent of the total project establishment costs, with easy terms and a repayment period of up to 84 months and a grace period of up to 24 months.

The Scale-up Funding Program for existing projects also offers a loan to support successful and stable small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) whose owners wish to develop and expand them. The financial support provided by the loan covers up to 80 per cent of the total expansion costs.

Mouza Obaid Al Nasri, Acting CEO of Khalifa Fund for Enterprise Development, said: “We are committed to empowering entrepreneurship within the community and contributing to the establishment of a more diverse and sustainable economic model. Through this move, we seek to design financial solutions that broaden our support for projects, especially SMEs, which serve as a key pillar for establishing a sustainable economic model and a primary driver for attracting investments and boosting the competitiveness of the national economy.”

Al-Nasri added: “We encourage entrepreneurs to take advantage of the support opportunities available, both financial and non-financial, and seize the benefits offered under the new financial packages of our programs. We reaffirm our commitment to supporting and solidifying the culture of innovation and entrepreneurship, in line with the Falcon Economy initiatives, which lead the Emirate’s journey to the next stage of economic diversification and promote the shift toward a smart and circular economy, especially in terms of supporting SMEs. This aims to increase their contribution to the growth of GDP and enhance the competitiveness of Abu Dhabi, establishing its position as a leading environment for innovative projects, entrepreneurship, and a hub for innovation.”

The Funding programs serve as an effective tool for supporting startups and empowering entrepreneurship. They play a vital role in driving the growth and sustainability of the national economy, as well as diversifying its sources, while also creating more job opportunities. They offer a wide range of facilities and support tools, including long-term, easy-to-manage loans, enabling borrowers to manage their financial commitments smoothly.

Moreover, KFED provides comprehensive training and consulting services to support entrepreneurs, develop their skills and enhance their chances of success. In 2024, the fund delivered entrepreneurship training courses to 5,658 participants and group consulting sessions to 613 individuals. The objective is to offer integrated support and expertise to business owners, paving the way to transform ambitious concepts into successful projects.

Those interested in Khalifa Fund’s services and solutions can submit applications via email: info@khalifafund.ae or contact at 600500506.

Terms and conditions are applied.

-Ends-

About the Khalifa Fund for Enterprise Development:

Khalifa Fund is an independent, non-profit institution affiliated with the Government of Abu Dhabi, dedicated to developing entrepreneurship. Its mission is to develop and enhance the culture of entrepreneurship, encourage innovation, and provide support through a balanced ecosystem for small and medium-sized enterprises in the UAE.

The Khalifa Fund was established in 2007 under Law No. 14 of 2005 and its amendments, in line with the vision of the late Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the United Arab Emirates, may God rest his soul.

For more information about the Khalifa Fund for Enterprise Development, please visit our website: www.khalifafund.ae

For further information, please contact:

Orient Planet Group (OPG)

Email: media@orientplanet.com

Website: www.orientplanet.com