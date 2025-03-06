Dubai, UAE — KeyMavens Real Estate Development and Engel & Völkers Middle East announce the launch of Montage, Dubai’s first urban residential resort. This visionary development in Al Jaddaf is designed to provide an unparalleled lifestyle, seamlessly integrating cutting-edge design with transformative experiences. It offers an immersive blend of luxury, wellness, and entertainment amenities.

Scheduled for completion in 2027, Montage offers 1- and 2-bedroom apartments with contemporary interiors crafted from travertine, wood, and backlit onyx, creating a warm and elegant ambiance. The project is designed for those seeking more than just a home—it is an investment in well-being, adventure, and connection, setting a new benchmark for urban luxury in Dubai.

"Luxury is not just about aesthetics—it’s about creating lasting value and an elevated way of living. With Montage, we are introducing a unique residential concept where quality and experience take center stage," said Jason Kiszonak, CEO of KeyMavens. "Every detail, from our wellness-driven amenities to the project’s strategic location, has been carefully designed to offer an exceptional living experience."

Unparalleled Amenities: The Portola Experience

At the heart of Montage is Portola, a full-floor wellness and entertainment hub curated for relaxation, rejuvenation, and discovery. The development’s world-class amenities include:

Three-Tiered Swimming Pools – Over 50 meters of swimmable distance, featuring a lagoon-style children's pool, swim-up seating, and choreographed mist & lighting effects.

Portola Wellness Hub – Featuring a snow room, Himalayan salt sauna, oxygen therapy room, cold plunge therapy, red-light therapy, and immersive relaxation lounges.

Portola Gym – A state-of-the-art 3,000 sq. ft. fitness center

Virtual Reality Experience Room – A 900 sq. ft. immersive gaming and adventure space, featuring hydraulic motion systems akin to theme park attractions.

Prime Location in Al Jaddaf

Located in Al Jaddaf, Montage offers a serene waterfront lifestyle with seamless connectivity to Dubai’s key districts, including Downtown Dubai, Sheikh Zayed Road, and the upcoming Etihad Rail station. Residents can easily walk to the Al Jaddaf Metro Station, with Dubai International Airport and Downtown Dubai a short drive away.

This prime location ensures easy access to the city’s vibrant business and lifestyle hubs while maintaining a tranquil, resort-like atmosphere.

Engel & Völkers: Exclusive Sales Partner

Engel & Völkers Middle East has been appointed as Montage's exclusive sales and marketing partner. With a legacy spanning more than 45 years, Engel & Völkers brings its unrivaled expertise and global network to market Montage, one of Dubai’s most sought-after new developments.

"KeyMavens shares our commitment to innovation, quality, and human-centric living, making this partnership a perfect fit. Montage is not just another residential project—it is the future of luxury living in Dubai," said Daniel Hadi, CEO of Engel & Völkers Middle East. "We are excited to bring this exceptional development to discerning buyers and investors worldwide."

With competitive pricing starting from AED 1.1M and a flexible payment plan, Montage represents a prime opportunity for both homeowners and investors looking for a high-value, long-term investment in Dubai.

Engel & Völkers has begun accepting expressions of interest, allowing buyers to secure their units before the official sales launch. Given Montage’s unique offering, a full sell-out is anticipated upon launch.

https://www.engelvoelkers.com/ae/en/off-plan/montage-by-keymavens

