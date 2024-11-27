Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Keturah, the revolutionary global luxury wellbeing real estate and hospitality concept has announced the launch of a sales campaign for The Ritz-Carlton Residences, Dubai, Creekside—part of the Keturah Resort—and Keturah Reserve which runs until 30 December.

The campaign offers buyers the opportunity to purchase limited units in both developments with a 5-year post-handover payment plan.

Located within Keturah Resort, the first fully wellness-certified resort in the MENA region, The Ritz-Carlton Residences, Dubai, Creekside comprises 200 residences across seven buildings and 12 mansions, each featuring exclusive yacht berthing for residents. Meanwhile, Keturah Reserve will feature 93 townhouses, 90 villas, 533 units across six apartment block buildings. The project is the first residential development in the Middle East to immerse residents in nature through Bio Living to improve the physical, mental and emotional well-being of its occupants.

In his comments, Talal Moafaq Al Gaddah, Founder and CEO of Keturah, said: “At Keturah, we are redefining luxury living by integrating luxury with wellness, sustainability, and exceptional design. This campaign, with its 5-year post-handover plan, reflects our commitment to making our unique developments more accessible while maintaining the exclusivity and sophistication that our brand stands for.”

Legal Disclaimer

The Ritz-Carlton Residences, Dubai, Creekside, are not owned, developed, or sold by The Ritz-Carlton Hotel Company, LLC or its affiliates (“Ritz-Carlton”). MAG of Life FZ-LLC uses The Ritz-Carlton marks under a license from Ritz-Carlton, which has not confirmed the accuracy of any of the statements or representations made herein.

*Source: AETOSWire

