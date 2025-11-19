Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Kerten Hospitality, the global lifestyle operator known for creating community-centric destinations, is expanding its presence in the Kingdom with Cloud 7 Al Murjan Island Resort – Dammam, a bold new addition to Saudi Arabia’s Eastern Province waterfront.

Designed by Zuhair Fayez Partnership under the vision of Dr. Zuhair Hamed Fayez; one of Saudi Arabia’s most influential architects who recently celebrated 50 years of shaping the Kingdom’s architectural landscape, the resort is part of a visionary, mixed-use development blending hospitality, leisure, entertainment, and wellness.

Cloud 7 Al Murjan Island Resort – Dammam will feature 74 overwater chalets, introducing one of the region’s most distinctive coastal hospitality concepts. The resort will also be home to Nyssa Beach, a ladies-only beach club offering a spa, wellness and fitness facilities, elegant salon services, and curated social and workspaces an inspiring destination designed to enrich and empower the women’s community of Dammam.

Marwan Al Qaydy, CEO of Koushan Real Estate Development Company, said:

“The development of Al Murjan Island marks a defining milestone for us, as it brings to life one of Dammam’s most iconic mixed-use destinations. As a self-contained island, it is designed as a vibrant hub where hospitality, entertainment, lifestyle, and leisure seamlessly come together on a single world-class waterfront, redefining premium coastal hospitality in the Eastern Province.

Our partnership with Kerten Hospitality reinforces our commitment to delivering unmatched quality and guest-centric service. Together, we aim to set a new benchmark for hospitality in Dammam, ensuring every visitor to Al Murjan Island enjoys an experience defined by innovation, authenticity, and exceptional service.”

Marloes Knippenberg, CEO of Kerten Hospitality, commented:

“Al Murjan Island represents the kind of purposeful destination that defines our vision for hospitality in Saudi Arabia. Together with Koushan Real Estate Development Company, we are shaping a place where creativity, culture and meaningful experiences come together in ways that genuinely reflect the local spirit. Bringing the Cloud 7 brand to Dammam marks an exciting step in our continued growth across the Kingdom.”

With Saudi Arabia emerging as one of the world’s most dynamic hospitality markets, Kerten Hospitality continues to expand through real delivery, a bespoke operating model, and strong alignment with the Kingdom’s cultural and tourism ambitions. Cloud 7 Al Murjan Island Resort – Dammam becomes part of a growing national footprint that now spans AlUla, Al Ahsa, Jeddah, Taif, Abha, Yanbu and Riyadh, with several other destinations soon to be announced.

This growth is underpinned by standout projects such as the award-winning Dar Tantora The House Hotel, AlUla, the acclaimed heritage restoration celebrated by TIME Magazine, Condé Nast Traveller, Michelin Guide, and recognised at Dubai Design Week for its “profound dialogue with place” and as ‘Leading New Hotel’ at the Hotel & Catering KSA Awards.

Many of these developments form part of The Collective, Kerten Hospitality’s long-term collaboration with the Ministry of Tourism to accelerate lifestyle hospitality, empower local communities and nurture creative ecosystems on the road to 2030.

Knippenberg added: “Saudi Arabia’s hospitality landscape is transforming at remarkable speed, and we are proud to play a role in that momentum. Cloud 7 Al Murjan Island Resort - Dammam further strengthens our commitment to creating meaningful destinations and it’s another milestone in an extraordinary national journey that is only just beginning.”

Kerten Hospitality’s on-the-ground Saudi teams ensure each destination—whether coastal resort, mountain retreat, heritage hotel or urban residence—is uniquely rooted in its local community, culture and environment.

