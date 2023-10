As an innovation partner to global F&B brands, Kerry presents a tasting menu for Gulfood 2023 that represents the best from its team of scientists, chefs, and application experts, with concepts in snacks, meat, bakery, and beverages that balance innovation with local taste and nourishing ingredients.

The Kerry booth will be in Hall 7, A7-4 at the Dubai World Trade Centre.

From 7-9 November, visitors to the Kerry booth will get to sample delicious concepts including:

Preserved lemon sparkler: a refreshing carbonated beverage with the distinct flavour of traditionally preserved lemons well-loved in the Middle East.

Succulent, savoury plant-based Shawerma

Spicy, sweet, and savoury snacks. Explore a fun gamified snack menu linking new taste creations to emotions that make consumers want to snack.

Plant-power cookies: delicious plant protein cookies

In a first, Kerry will be partnering a professional concierge and service team from Evolvin’ Women to ensure a smooth visitor experience. A social enterprise, Evolvin’ Women provides unemployed women from less privileged economic backgrounds industry skills and knowledge and finds them roles with partner companies.

Speaking at the Foodtech focus session and Foodtech Summit is Kerry’s global sustainable nutrition manager Dr Aoife Marie Murphy, who will discuss the consumer landscape and market for sustainable nutrition, how food companies can lead and drive sustainability impact, and evolving health and nutrition guidelines.

Said Inanc Isik, General Manager, Middle East, Retail, Kerry: “Every year, we look forward to Gulfood Manufacturing, where we craft our visitor experience to supercharge innovation, and create a head start on 2024 for brands looking to futureproof their product portfolio. We are excited to highlight what we can offer the F&B industry in the Middle East and help drive sustainable nutrition in the region through the commitment of our local operations.” For more information, contact ming.rodrigues@kerry.com