Mumbai, India – Softlink Global, a leading provider of innovative transportation management solutions (TMS), today announced a strategic partnership with Escrow Africa, a Kenyan-based fintech and business solutions company. This collaboration will empower businesses in Kenya and the wider region to optimize their logistics operations and gain a competitive edge.

Expanding Reach and Expertise in the Kenyan Market

Through this partnership, Escrow Africa becomes the official representative for Softlink Global in Kenya. They will be responsible for marketing, selling, and supporting the entire Softlink product line, including the acclaimed Logi-Sys TMS application. This comprehensive solution equips businesses with a powerful suite of features to manage their transportation needs effectively.

Local Expertise for Seamless Implementation

Escrow Africa brings a wealth of experience and local knowledge to the table. Their team will provide critical support throughout the customer journey, including:

Escrow Africa will guide potential customers through the product selection process, ensuring they choose the right solution for their specific needs. They will also manage the implementation process, ensuring a smooth transition to the new system. Cutover and Training: Escrow Africa will provide expert assistance during data cutover and comprehensive training sessions to ensure users can leverage the full potential of Logi-Sys.

Escrow Africa will provide expert assistance during data cutover and comprehensive training sessions to ensure users can leverage the full potential of Logi-Sys. Ongoing Support and Consulting: Escrow Africa will offer ongoing support to Softlink users, helping them troubleshoot any issues and maximize their return on investment. Additionally, they will provide valuable consulting services to help businesses optimize their logistics workflows.

Quotes

Kunal Maheswari, CGO of Softlink Global: "We're excited to announce our strategic partnership with Escrow Africa. By joining forces, we're able to strategically expand the interest and the growth rate of Africa. Together, we're committed to help and grow our African community."

Joy Kariuki, CEO of Escrow Africa: "By joining forces with Softlink Global, we're accelerating our growth and expanding our reach into new markets. This partnership is a testament to our shared commitment to innovation and excellence in the booming Africa."

About Softlink Global

Softlink Global is a leading software provider for the Freight Forwarding, Logistics, and Supply Chain industry, offering tools that enhance supply chain efficiency and innovation. Serves over 4,500 clients across 45 countries, supported by more than 300 highly experienced employees. The flagship product, Logi-Sys, is a cloud-based, integrated platform designed specifically for the Logistics and Freight Forwarding sector.

For more information, visit www.softlinkglobal.com

About Escrow Africa

Escrow Africa is the exclusive distributor of the Cargo Community System in Africa. The company's operations are based in Nairobi, Kenya. Escrow Africa bridge Airlines, Cargo agents, Ground handlers ,Customs ,KenTrade Customs and other Government Agencies onto the global Cargo Community System provided by the partner, CCN Singapore.

For more information, visit https://escrowafrica.co.ke/

Media Contacts:

Softlink Marketing Team:

Uma Negi

Global Head - Marketing | Partnerships | PR

uma.negi@softlinkglobal.com | team.marketing@softlinkglobal.com