The IJV will provide engineering, procurement management and project management services dedicated to the execution of Saudi Aramco’s EPC projects within the industrial sector.

Nesma Kent will be accelerating the Saudization program by establishing a tailored training program to upskill the local workforce and create economic growth for the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Kent, a leading engineering company in the area of oil and gas, carbon capture, utilisation and storage (CCUS), and hydrogen (H2) technologies, entered an international joint venture (IJV) with the Saudi leading contractor Nesma & Partners to create a local Saudi company, Nesma Kent to support the execution of Saudi Aramco’s EPC projects within the industrial sector as part of the new National EPC Champion program announced by Aramco on 5th July 2022.

The IJV will create a new local Saudi company, Nesma Kent, with the goal of building an autonomous engineering centre of excellence in Kingdom within five years. Committed to transferring skills and knowledge to local Saudi workforce, the new company will establish a tailored training program for Saudi Nationals as well as run out of Kingdom rotations for Saudi engineers to Kent’s global engineering centres to maximize and accelerate the knowledge transfer process.

In addition, the partnership will undertake to develop new capabilities in engineering, procurement, and construction services in the Kingdom relating to carbon capture, blue hydrogen, and blue ammonia technologies.

The IJV will see both companies working together and deploying technologies from inception to cover engineering, procurement, and construction. Deploying such technologies will minimize dependence on manual labour, enhance competitiveness, advance execution through schedule and cost improvements, and include visualization, data integration, asset management, digital twin, analytics & artificial intelligence, cyber resilience, and low carbon technologies.

Commenting on the IJV, Tush Doshi, Chief Operating Officer at Kent, says, “Kent is delighted to collaborate with Nesma & Partners and is looking forward to offering its continued support and building on Kent’s long-term commitment to the Kingdom. We are excited about bringing our international skills and experience to deliver the technical aspects of the projects while also upskilling local nationals.”

About Kent https://kentplc.com/

Kent is a privately-owned international integrated energy services partner backed by Bluewater. Founded in 1919 as a small family business in Ireland, Kent is now a 10,000-strong client-centric global business. It delivers sustainable and innovative engineering services and project delivery solutions for the oil and gas, industrial, renewables and low carbon industries.

About Nesma & Partners https://www.nesma-partners.com/

Established in 1981, Nesma & Partners is a leading Saudi EPC contractor, offering full-fledged services in the industrial, oil and gas, civil and buildings, and infrastructure sectors. Building a reputation for safety, quality, and timely project delivery, the company has successfully positioned itself as a sustainable corporate citizen over its 4-decade journey. Operating with more than 28,000 employees, the company is making a significant impact on the Saudi economy, delivering some of the country's biggest industrial and infrastructure projects for a wide range of clients from both public and private sectors.