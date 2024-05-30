Developed by ABA Group in partnership with Kempinski Group and Devmark, bringing 417 units of European timeless elegance to one of Dubai Marina’s last available plots.

Dubai, UAE: Devmark, the UAE’s leading real estate project sales and marketing consultancy, along with ABA Group and Kempinski Group, proudly announces the official sales launch of Kempinski Marina Residences, Dubai. This prestigious project promises future residents a seamless blend of refined elegance and modern convenience in one of the city’s most coveted locations.

Devmark will lead the sales and marketing for the branded residence, which garnered hundreds of expressions of interest ahead of the official launch. Within the first 48 hours of the launch day alone, sales exceeded one billion dirhams. This extraordinary initial success reflects the strong appetite for branded residences that offer exclusive lifestyles combined with luxury amenities.

During the event, new design details and enhanced amenities were revealed, showcasing the project's commitment to luxury and comfort. International Design Associates (IDA) were appointed to design the interiors of Kempinski Marina Residences, Dubai, masterfully transforming the 417 units. From elegant one-bedroom apartments to lavish five-bedroom duplexes, the design emphasises elegance in every detail, from the cultivated, understated interiors to the architectural marvel of vertical gardens on staggered balconies. This integration of natural elements and opulence elevates the high-rise to unprecedented levels of craftsmanship, defining it as a pinnacle of residential luxury within the vibrant Dubai Marina skyline.

“We are delighted to unveil the luxurious details of Kempinski Marina Residences, Dubai,” says René Nijhof, Chairman of the Board of Directors, Kempinski Hotels S.A. “International Design Associates have ensured that each residence will embody the sophistication and meticulous attention to detail that Kempinski is celebrated for globally. From bespoke interiors to world-class amenities, this project provides residents and investors with a unique opportunity to experience a lifestyle of unmatched elegance and comfort.”

Kempinski Marina Residences, Dubai, will feature a gamut of extravagant amenities, in resident & a la carte services. Whether it’s in the stunning outdoor infinity pool, finding peace in the serene outdoor Zen Garden, or enjoying entertainment in the private 25-seater movie theatre or cutting-edge golf simulator, there is something for everyone. The comprehensive wellness facilities, including an indoor and outdoor gym, a yoga and wellness studio, as well as courts for paddle and basketball, are designed to enhance health and social interactions. These amenities not only elevate the living experience but define it, making every moment at Kempinski Marina Residences a testament to luxury and well-being.

Sean McCauley, CEO of Devmark, said, “The interest in Kempinski Marina Residences, Dubai, has been remarkable. Since the announcement of the project earlier this year, anticipation in the market has been building up for the inauguration of this architectural masterpiece, and we have received a flood of inquiries and registrations, underscoring its desirability in Dubai Marina. Having exceeded over one billion dirhams in sales within the first 48 hours, this project has performed exceptionally well, considering the number of new launches that have been announced over the past few months. We look forward to our continued partnership with Kempinski Group and ABA Group to drive the projects’ sell-out success.”

Faisal Alhamer, CEO of ABA Group, commented: “This project represents a landmark development for us, perfectly combining innovative design with distinct features. We are committed to working closely with Kempinski Group to deliver an exceptional living experience that exceeds our clients’ aspirations and look forward to the successful completion of what is set to be one of the most sought-after addresses in Dubai Marina.”

Strategically located just 6 minutes from Sheikh Zayed Road, Kempinski Marina Residences, Dubai, offers the perfect balance of convenience and luxury. With a completion date set for Q1 2029, this development is a response to the growing demand for branded residences in prime locations, making it an exceptional choice for both investors and discerning residents.

About Kempinski:

Created in 1897, Kempinski Hotels is Europe’s oldest luxury hotel group. Kempinski’s rich heritage of impeccable personal service and superb hospitality is complemented by the exclusivity and individuality of its properties. Today, Kempinski Group operates 83 hotels and residences in 36 countries and currently has more than 27 prestigious projects under development around the globe. Each five-star hotel reflects the strength and success of the Kempinski brand without losing sight of its heritage; each one imbues the quality guests have come to expect from Kempinski while embracing the cultural traditions of its location. The portfolio comprises historic landmark properties, award-winning urban lifestyle hotels, outstanding resorts and prestigious residences. Kempinski is a founding member of the Global Hotel Alliance (GHA), the world’s largest alliance of independent hotel brands. www.kempinski.com / www.ghadiscovery.com

About ABA Group:

At ABA Group, we’re ushering in a new era in UAE real estate with visionary innovation, resolute quality, and a commitment to sustainable futures. We empower communities through trust, transparency, and local expertise, drawing inspiration from global trends while respecting our heritage. Our path in the United Arab Emirates’ real estate industry is a rich narrative of growth, triumphs, and steadfast commitment. We cherish the milestones that have punctuated our two-decade-long journey, each one a chapter that speaks to our deep involvement in sculpting Dubai’s skyline and beyond. These landmarks in our history are more than just dates; they are the embodiment of our passion, our innovative spirit, and our relentless pursuit of excellence. As we look back on the path we’ve traveled, we warmly invite you to join us in revisiting the defining moments that have forged our identity and continue to drive our vision forward.

About Devmark:

Devmark is the UAE’s leading real estate project sales and marketing consultancy, known for providing value through a developer-centric, results-driven approach. Devmark delivers an integrated consultancy across the entire developer value chain from project conceptualisation to the final sales process. With a proven track record of working with established global real estate brands, Devmark has become a trusted partner for developers in the market, with a market-leading and diverse senior leadership team. With a leadership team that has over 100 years of combined real estate experience and a sell-out volume of AED15.2 billion, Devmark is one of the most experienced real estate project sales and marketing consultancies in the UAE.

