Dubai, UAE: Kelon, a consumer electronic brand, part of Hisense’ global brand portfolio, signs Avatar Trading, a UAE-based distribution company for its product distribution in the UAE. As a step towards this partnership, a partner’s event was hosted in Dubai to showcase the product range as well as the business strategy.

Through this agreement, Kelon outlines to strengthen its footprints in the UAE. Both the companies, with a unified objective of expansion, work in force to meet the increasing regional demand of consumers. Avatar distribution will include Kelon product range – Refrigerator, Washing Machine and Air Conditioning in the UAE. Its impressive distribution network in channels, logistic facilities and expertise will be leveraged to enhance the business as well as provide better and efficient service to our channel partners and end consumers. Avatar will also push KELON on all the popular online platforms in the UAE.

Hisense Kelon Electrical Holdings or famously known as Kelon, is one of the largest Chinese white goods manufacturers producing refrigerators, air conditioners and freezers. As a brand under the Hisense umbrella, Kelon is also the sponsor of FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™.

Sam Liu, Director of White Good Sales Department, Hisense Middle East FZE, said: “As a brand we are deeply committed to consumer demands, our technology is well suited for modern day life, and we firmly believe that this agreement with Avatar will enable us to better serve our consumer needs.”

Ashish Kapur, Managing Director, Avatar Trading LLC, said: “We are glad to have secured our partnership with Kelon. Providing quality products to consumers is an extremely important element, and with Kelon we look forward to fulfilling the end consumer demands with quality products & service and ease of availability. Avatar has a reliable partner portfolio, and we look forward to a successful brand and product expansion in UAE. I am confident that our resources, experience, and access to market will open doors to more opportunities and mutual growth.”

Marko Kavzar, Head of Home Appliance, Hisense Middle East FZE mentioned in his brief introduction: “through Kelon we look forward to catering to the increasing demands of UAE consumers. Kelon is a competitive brand and looks forward to spreading its sales tentacles across the UAE market.”

