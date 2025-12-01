Dubai, UAE: Keeta today unveiled KiKi, the brand’s new mascot, created to bring warmth, energy, and personality to every customer interaction. KiKi embodies Keeta’s core values of speed, reliability, and innovation. With Sonic Ears for truly listening, a Mighty Mouth for spreading "wonderful things", and a Balancing Tail that keeps everything perfectly in sync, KiKi reflects Keeta’s commitment to bringing customers joy with every order.

Inspired by the “cheetah” origins of the Keeta name, KiKi channels the same speed, stamina, and forward-looking spirit that define the brand. The character is the result of extensive cross-market research and close collaboration between Keeta’s Brand Marketing and Creative Design teams in Hong Kong, Brazil, and the Middle East. Across markets, the teams identified one universal insight: customers gravitate toward “sunshine warmth” a sense of comfort and positivity that now sits at the heart of KiKi’s visual identity.

Rather than creating a trend-driven character, the team focused on building something enduring—something that feels like greeting a familiar friend. After multiple rounds of ideation and iterative design, KiKi emerged with its now-signature golden glow and uplifting smile.

“KiKi is more than a mascot it’s a warm, friendly expression of what Keeta stands for,” said Jimmy Jiang, Keeta Middle East Creative Director. “From the smile inspired by our logo to the golden tones that tie back to our brand family, every detail of KiKi is crafted to feel optimistic, familiar, and full of life. We wanted a character customers instantly recognise—and genuinely enjoy welcoming into their everyday moments.”

About Keeta

Keeta is a technology-driven delivery platform that connects consumers with local food and retail merchants and couriers. With the mission of "We help people eat better, live better," Keeta is committed to providing localized high-quality products and services, benefiting consumers, food and retail merchants and couriers from the entire ecosystem. Keeta was launched by Meituan (3690.HK), which owns China's leading food delivery platform Meituan Waimai.