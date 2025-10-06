Kuwait City – Keeta, the international subsidiary of Meituan, China’s leading on-demand delivery technology company, has established its presence in Kuwait after obtaining an investment license from the Kuwait Direct Investment Promotion Authority (KDIPA). This milestone highlights Keeta’s commitment to building a trusted, technology-driven platform that delivers value for consumers, empowers partners, and contributes to Kuwait’s long-term digital growth.

Keeta will continue to successfully establish operations in Kuwait, paving the way for new digital commerce opportunities, enhanced convenience for consumers, and sustainable growth for local businesses. This step reflects Kuwait’s Vision 2035 goals to diversify the economy, empower talent, and build a knowledge-based, innovation-driven society.

KDIPA continues to facilitate value-added direct investment into the country offering a streamlined ecosystem, from market entry to expansion, backed by tailored facilitation services, actionable insights into Kuwait’s evolving business landscape, and dedicated aftercare support, ensuring long-term growth for investors

Max Qiu, General Manager of Keeta Kuwait, said: “Launching in Kuwait represents a pivotal moment for Keeta. With KDIPA’s guidance, we are able to seamlessly integrate into the local market and align our operations with Kuwait’s ambitious transformation agenda. Our commitment extends beyond delivering reliable and affordable services; we are here to create meaningful opportunities for Kuwaiti businesses, invest in digital capabilities, and contribute to the country’s journey toward a diversified and resilient economy.”

Keeta’s arrival in Kuwait brings to market a platform designed to provide convenience for consumers while creating tangible value for local merchants and partners. Through its innovative ecosystem, Keeta will work hand in hand with restaurants, and SMEs to strengthen their digital growth, while offering future-ready career opportunities for Kuwaiti talents.

This announcement further demonstrates the importance of public-private collaboration in building a vibrant digital economy. Keeta’s expansion into Kuwait serves as a testament to the country’s open investment climate, proactive facilitation by KDIPA, and Kuwait’s growing role as a hub for technology-driven business models in the region.

About Keeta

Keeta is a technology-driven delivery platform that connects consumers with local food and retail merchants and couriers. With the mission of "We help people eat better, live better," Keeta is committed to providing localized high-quality products and services, benefiting consumers, food and retail merchants and couriers from the entire ecosystem. Keeta was launched by Meituan (3690.HK), which owns China's leading food delivery platform Meituan Waimai.