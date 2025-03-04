Riyadh – Keeta, the international subsidiary of Meituan, China’s on-demand delivery giant, has signed on as the Official Global Supporter for four matches in the AFC Asian Qualifiers 2026, reinforcing its commitment to enhancing fan experiences across the region.

As part of this strategic partnership, Keeta will gain premier visibility during four key matches—two in Saudi Arabia and two in Bahrain and Japan. The sponsorship kicks off with the highly anticipated China vs. Saudi Arabia match on March 20 at King Saud University Stadium in Riyadh. The second Saudi-hosted match, set for June, will be announced in due course.

"Football has the power to unite people, and at Keeta, we’re excited to be part of that energy. Partnering with the AFC allows us to connect with fans in a meaningful way while delivering a seamless food experience that complements the thrill of the game," said Tony Qiu, CEO of Keeta and VP of International Business at Meituan. "We look forward to engaging with audiences through special promotions and activations that bring together two universal passions—great food and great football."



AFC General Secretary Datuk Seri Windsor John said: “With a record minimum of eight Asian teams poised to qualify for the FIFA World Cup 2026, the worldwide focus on the expanded AFC Asian Qualifiers™ – Road to 26 format has never been stronger.

“We are delighted to welcome Keeta to our family of valued partners, and we look forward to working with them to create more engaging and historic moments for our passionate fanbase of Asian football.”

Keeta’s branding will be prominently featured in match broadcasts, digital and social media campaigns, and stadium advertising, strengthening its presence in the sports and entertainment ecosystem. With a vast network of over 15,000 riders and partnerships with thousands of restaurants across the Kingdom, Keeta continues to prioritize convenience, quality, and reliability for its customers.

This partnership aligns with Keeta’s strategy to enhance its engagement with the Saudi community and support major sporting events that reflect the Kingdom’s aspirations in the sports sector, in line with the goals of Saudi Vision 2030 to improve quality of life and promote sports and entertainment activities.

Fans attending the Saudi-hosted matches can look forward to exclusive Keeta promotions and a frictionless ordering experience, ensuring their matchday excitement is perfectly paired with their favorite meals.

About Keeta

Keeta is a technology-driven delivery platform that connects consumers with local food and retail merchants and couriers. With the mission of "We help people eat better, live better," Keeta is committed to providing localized high-quality products and services, benefiting consumers, food and retail merchants and couriers from the entire ecosystem. Keeta was launched by Meituan (3690.HK), which owns China's leading food delivery platform Meituan Waimai.

About Asia Football Group

Asia Football Group (AFG) is the exclusive commercial agency for the Asian Football Confederation’s (AFC) competitions from 2023-2028. AFG’s partnership with the AFC covers the commercial rights for all major AFC National Team and Club competitions, including the AFC Asian Cup™, AFC Asian Qualifiers™, AFC Women’s Asian Cup™, AFC Women’s Olympic Qualifiers, AFC Champions League Elite™, AFC Women’s Champions League™, and AFC Champions League Two™ as well as AFC youth and futsal competitions.