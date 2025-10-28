



Abu Dhabi, UAE – Keeta, the international subsidiary of Meituan, China’s leading on-demand delivery platform, has officially launched in Abu Dhabi, marking a significant step in its UAE expansion. This launch further strengthens Keeta’s regional growth journey as the brand continues to redefine the food delivery landscape in the region.

To celebrate the launch, new users in Abu Dhabi will receive vouchers up to 50% off, through the Keeta app, offering an affordable and seamless way to enjoy their favorite meals from both local spots and international brands.

Powered by Meituan’s world-class technology and inspired by local dining habits, Keeta delivers a seamless experience where reliability, speed, and everyday value come together naturally.

Through the app, users can discover a wide variety of restaurants, from beloved local names like Allo Beirut to international chains like Papa Johns all available within an intuitive ordering journey designed for speed, simplicity, and convenience.

Keeta’s expansion across the UAE goes hand in hand with a major achievement by its sister entity, Keeta Drone, which successfully launched the Nad Al Sheba drone delivery route in Dubai. This reinforces the brand’s shared commitment to innovation, reliability, and sustainable delivery ecosystems that enhance everyday life for residents and visitors across the UAE. Together, both entities are shaping the future of last-mile logistics, connecting innovation in the sky with reliability on the ground.

Download the Keeta app from the App Store or Google Play and experience a new standard of food delivery in Abu Dhabi

About Keeta

Keeta is a technology-driven delivery platform that connects consumers with local food and retail merchants and couriers. With the mission of "We help people eat better, live better," Keeta is committed to providing localized high-quality products and services, benefiting consumers, food and retail merchants and couriers from the entire ecosystem. Keeta was launched by Meituan (3690.HK), which owns China's leading food delivery platform Meituan Waimai.