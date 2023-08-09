Muscat: OMPay is Sultanate’s rapidly emerging fintech solution. As part of its array of customer-centric products, the Payment Gateway is a merchant based solution that keeps digitization trends in mind. It opens up a world of possibilities to SMEs by introducing cutting edge technologies in the rapidly transforming retail arena. It features solutions for accepting international credit cards and domestic debit cards at the click of a button, custom-link payment generation, e-invoicing and recurring payment options. Competitive charges, quick money transfers, user-friendly dashboard and payment settlements are some of its prime features. It means that merchants have a 360 degree, hassle-free control over their business that comes without any waiting time.

Engineer Abdulaziz Rawahi, the founder and CEO of OMPay, shares, "OMPay has been created for our people, by our people. Oman’s financial sector is expanding in all directions, and OMPay’s payment gateway supports its pace."

Depending on business needs, the payment gateway can be linked anytime and anywhere through company’s website or the mobile app. The product matches world class standards and follows advanced cyber security technologies to ensure a smooth and safe transaction process for both the merchant and the customer.

OMPay is a mobile application available for download on Apple, Google, and Huawei stores. The payment gateway requires merchant registration at www.ompay.com. After the verification process has been initiated, businesses can be integrated with OMPay payment gateway within 24 hours.